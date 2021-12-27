The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) holds great belief in the balance between academic programs and extracurricular activities. As a voluntary association of public and private high schools committed to equitable interscholastic opportunities, students and schools are at the forefront of their concerns. And one place where students have a say is in its Student Leadership Advisory Committee (SLAC). Yuma High School swimmer Maya San Roman has just been named a member–the only one from Southwest Arizona.
“We are servant leaders in our community and advocate for the needs of current student athletes,” said San Roman, a senior, in a press release from the Yuma Union High School District. “We draw on our own school experience and propose methods for increasing leadership and involvement throughout the state and in our own communities.”
YUHSD explained in its press release that SLAC works within the organization to improve sportsmanship within schools, build up student leadership in athletics and build up school spirit. Student athletes from across Arizona are afforded the opportunity to become representatives and serve as a direct line to the AIA’s administration.
For San Roman, her role in SLAC is very involved with Special Olympics and Unified Sports, a program that combines individuals with and without intellectual disabilities on sports teams for training and competition. According to the Unified Sports student guide on the Special Olympics website, the player development model allows for players of higher abilities to serve as mentors. San Roman is currently enrolled in the Unified Sports program at Yuma High and serves as a mentor.
“She works to advocate and advance Unified Sports throughout the state via SLAC,” YHS Athletic Director John Ellegood said. “She is currently working on a planning committee to present at the March Athletic Director’s summit in Phoenix.”
To learn more about SLAC, visit their Instagram and Twitter accounts under the usernames @pickingup.slac and @pickingupSLAC respectively or view their promotional video at https://bit.ly/3qdSCU0.
