Rising Criminals are encouraged to gather in Yuma High School’s Old Gym Monday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. as the school hosts its annual family night to usher in the incoming Class of 2024.
While there, new students and their families will learn about Yuma High’s electives, athletics, activities and career and technical education (CTE) program offerings while also connecting with staff and groups from all parts of campus, including the health and counseling offices, the wrestling and marching band programs and AVID.
Parents are encouraged to bring the completed forms from their Yuma High registration packets: residency and demographics forms, language survey, migrant questionnaire, the blue YHS elective choice sheet and copies of students’ immunization records and birth certificate.
Yuma High is at 400 S. 6th Ave.