Shantele Sajdowitz

Shantele Sajdowitz teaches special education at Yuma High School and is being recognized as Teacher of the Month.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Shantele Sajdowitz began her teaching career in 2010 as a middle school and went on to pursue a Master’s in special education. Since 2016, she’s been teaching special education at Yuma High School and now, she’s getting recognition for her work teaching students with various disabilities these last seven years.

Sajdowitz has been selected as Teacher of the Month by Desert Ford Dealers in partnership with Univision Arizona and All in Education, the Yuma Union High School District reports.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

