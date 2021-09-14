The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday held the first of two public hearings on proposed changes to the 10-year update of the Yuma General Plan.
The policy document is intended to guide the city’s future growth and development. The update reflects the current demographics, recent data on aspects of the built and natural environment, development changes that have occurred over time and updated projections for future community needs, according to the draft document’s introduction.
The plan is intended to be both long-range and visionary and provide guidance for actions to be taken in the next 10 to 20 years. The 13 chapters address the 17 elements required by state statute for the city, including general plans, goals, objectives and policies for the development of the city and action items to reach those goals.
For this update, city staff focused on three areas: a technical update to include current population and demographic data for the city; incorporation of the council’s adopted Vision and Strategic Outcomes; and changes to the Land Use map to reflect council policy and existing development activity, such as spaceport plans and redevelopment areas.
After receiving direction from the council, from March to May staff presented information to the commission, sent a newsletter to residents with information and an invitation to listening sessions, and sent a staff draft to city departments for internal review.
Four listening sessions were held in June, drawing 71 attendees. The public draft was released on June 22, followed by a 60-day period for public and agency review.
In July, the commission and council discussed the general plan in a joint session. Residents were invited to participate in an online survey, and the city received 246 responses.
Agency comments were due Aug. 24. The city received comments from the Marine Corps Air Station, Arizona Attorney General and Arizona Game and Fish. The city then developed a hearing draft that took into consideration public comments and input from the listening sessions, online survey and emails.
The second public hearing will be held on Oct. 11, and the proposed updated document will go to the council for possible adoption on Nov. 17.
Jennifer Albers, a city principal planner, reviewed the proposed changes for each chapter, which can be seen in a red-lined draft at www.yumaaz.gov/generalplan.
Proposed changes to Chapter 2, which covers land uses, would allow high density to reflect multiple family developments and includes an action item to allow density and bonuses.
Changes were also made based on agency comments from the Arizona Attorney General, which wanted the city to be clear on what state statute says on military airports.
MCAS Yuma recommended an action item that calls for a compatible land use study and document update in the next five years.
Chapter 3, which covers transportation, includes more rail information, based on Amtrak plans.
The draft also contains changes based on comments from people wanting to see the main corridors “reflect a better look,” Albers said, noting that 80% of survey respondents would like enhanced design standards for the major corridors. Staff recommends changing some gateway routes and adding more gateway routes. Proposed changes call for including 4th Avenue as a gateway route and connecting Avenue B to 16th Street and connections to 32nd Street.
An action item calls for a street trees grant program. Albers noted that the city sometimes has grant opportunities for tree planting and opportunities to partner with service organizations and private businesses in this effort.
Chapter 4, which covers recreation, includes MCAS Yuma data updates and changes based on “many” comments from residents about field maintenance and concerns with being able to have soccer or field games.
The proposal also calls for a policy to establish standards, some based on comments from Arizona Game and Fish, about natural areas, wildlife linkages and xeriscape for water conservation.
For Chapter 5, which covers housing, proposed changes include updates to MCAS information, data tables, and combines estate residential with suburban density.
Chapter 6, which covers redevelopment, includes new areas, such as a residential area on Avenue A and the expansion of South 4th Avenue, with a linkage on the west side to the north.
Chapter 7, which covers conservation, include new data from Arizona Game and Fish, such as information on the benefits of agricultural land for wildlife habitat; desert washes and riparian habits; and a riparian habitat policy. It also calls a policy for water wise incentives.
Chapter 8, which covers public services, has new information on the recycling program and policies for continued recycling; water conservation promotion; and xeriscape landscaping.
Chapter 9, which covers safety, includes more information on evacuation routes and seismic and geologic hazards, such as earthquakes, liquefaction, landslides, etc.
One member of the public, attorney Will Katz, on behalf of a contractor client, questioned some differences between drafts involving vacant residential land tables in Chapter 5. Albers said staff would respond at a future meeting.
To view the draft document, go to www.yumaaz.gov/generalplan.