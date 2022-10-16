Upwards of 300 people are expected to attend the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference in Yuma to be held Oct. 19-21.
The two full days of programming are geared toward professionals in the fields of historic preservation, archaeology, cultural resources management, architecture and planning and offer the potential to earn continuing education credits.
The event is also tailored for members of the public who are involved in historic preservation and archaeology through volunteer activities and nonprofit or state and local board and commission membership.
Programming is designed to attract elected leadership and staff of Arizona’s 22 Native American tribes, which have a special relationship to Arizona’s heritage resources.
The general programming will be supplemented by a half-day of preconference workshops and five tours of the Historic Downtown Yuma area.
The “Cultural Crossroads” theme of this year’s conference recognizes Yuma’s unique geographical location on the banks of the Lower Colorado River, which shaped the city’s historical development.
Though its importance as a cultural crossroads goes back centuries, it was not until the California Gold Rush that a permanent Anglo settlement was established. The settlement soon became a busy river port for oceanic shipping and subsequently a crossing waystation for those traveling by horse, stage, and rail across the Arizona Territory.
In the 20th century, these established transportation routes were further leveraged through the construction of large-scale irrigation projects such as Laguna Dam and the Yuma Siphon to transform the desert lands around Yuma into the agricultural breadbasket of the Southwest. Today, more than 90% of the leafy greens consumed in the United States are grown in Yuma County as produce and tourists move along Interstate 8, along the alignment of the former Ocean-to-Ocean Highway.
The theme was also selected in tribute to the culture and values of the tribal communities who, from time immemorial, have called the lower Colorado River home. The history of the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe is inextricably linked to Yuma’s development as the largest city on the Colorado River.
The history of the military establishment of Fort Yuma and subsequent boarding school is a difficult one, involving conflict and the forcible imposition of institutions of control. However, it is also a history marked by tremendous cultural resilience.
Nowadays, the Quechan Tribe’s durable contribution to the health and wellbeing of the river and the communities that rely on it is evident in the partnerships formed to promote heritage tourism, riparian restoration, recreation and agriculture.
Yuma’s status as a cultural crossroads was formally established by Congress with the designation of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area in 2000, which celebrates not only the sites that tell the story of Yuma’s development, but also the cultural landscape and river contexts.
The Board of Directors and staff of the Heritage Area work in partnership with the City of Yuma and the Quechan Tribe to provide enhanced opportunities to celebrate the river’s historical and natural values.
Members of the city, Heritage Area and Visit Yuma helped plan the conference with members of the State Historic Preservation Office and Arizona Preservation Foundation.
The majority of the conference will be held at the Pivot Point Conference Center. Some receptions, conference awards lunches and activities will occur at the Yuma Arts Center, Historic Yuma Theater and Colorado River State Historic Park.