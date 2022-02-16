Yuma is in a good financial position, according to Doug Allen, the city’s finance director.
Allen presented the 2022 Quarterly Financial Report for the second quarter to the City Council during a work session on Tuesday. The second quarter runs from October through December.
He shared that Yuma is not experiencing the “COVID impact” seen in other communities. Revenue collections are consistent and on track to make the annual budget. In fact, actual revenues for major governmental funds came in stronger than projected by 0.5%.
Major general fund revenues include the local general sales tax, city property tax, state shared sales tax, state shared income tax and vehicle license tax.
Traditionally, the second-quarter benchmark is 49% of the total year-end revenues, but so far the city has collected 56% of the budget goal. October was less than anticipated, but November surpassed the projection.
Allen explained that revenue goals are set lower with the expectation that they will be exceeded. If the goal is exceeded, the revenue can be used the next fiscal year. If the goal is too low, it can cause delays in projects or leave important city initiatives unfunded or held back.
As for expenditures, Allen noted that spending tends to be near 25% for the first quarter, 50% the second and 75% the third. However, if a large quantity of expenditures are made in single payments, such as an annual subscription or lease, a quarter could run higher than expected.
While Yuma’s governmental operating funds are showing second-quarter revenues exceeding 50% of the revenue goal, second-quarter spending is less than 50% of the budgeted spending.
The city governmental funds include the General Fund, Highway User Revenue Fund, City Road Tax Fund, Public Safety Tax Fund and Two Percent Tax Fund.
Similar to many Arizona cities, Yuma’s year-over-year spending is appearing higher in FY2022 than last fiscal year due to reduced and deferred spending in FY2021 related to COVID-19 caution, Allen said.
Like the city’s governmental funds, the spending levels of the enterprise funds are under 50%. While they are slightly under 50% of the revenue goals, the enterprise funds continue to show consistent revenue growth compared to last year. The enterprise funds include water, wastewater and solid waste.
In conclusion, Allen noted that under the current conditions, there are no immediate indications in revenue or spending trends to warrant reducing or restricting expenditures or changes to the city’s operations and services.
The finance director pointed out that, like the rest of the nation, there is on-going concern for disruptions in consumer consumption related to the supply and rising costs of materials and labor.
But, he added, staying flexible and adaptable should help the city navigate these concerns, especially with the city’s capital improvement program and use of pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, more commonly known by the acronym ARPA.
“Management will continue expanding and tuning the revenue model, monitoring revenues and economic factors. Should any revenue trend or risk indicator signal an onset of materially adverse conditions that could be detrimental to the city’s financial condition, mitigating actions will be identified,” Allen said.
After the presentation, Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked how the ARPA funds are handled in the budget. Allen explained that these federal funds are kept separate from the general budget, but that they require a lot of auditing.
Shoop said she wanted to clear up the misperception that these monies will keep coming in year after year and noted that they are one-time federal grants. The city allocated the ARPA funds to help community needs during the pandemic, such as rental and utility assistance.