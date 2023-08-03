Sticking to a previously reached compromise, the Yuma City Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a primary property tax levy that is halfway between a flat levy and the maximum allowable levy.
The compromise resulted in a tax rate of $2.1321 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
The city expects to raise a tax levy of $15.7 million, a 2% increase.
The levy is the amount of tax revenues the city is allowed to collect on property. Although the anticipated tax levy amount will be larger than last year, the tax rate decreased from the 2023 rate of $2.1930.
Keeping the property tax levy the same would have meant a tax rate of $2.0902 on each $100 of assessed valuation, and raising it to the maximum allowed by law would have meant a tax rate of $2.1748.
Staff had recommended the maximum levy to cover all proposed expenditures. However, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton pointed out that a 2% levy increase would not jeopardize city services nor employee pay raises, including those for public safety personnel, a priority for the council.
Initially the council was divided, with some members wanting to go up to the maximum to cover the rising costs of materials and labor while others preferred to keep it flat, noting that inflation is already stressing taxpayers.
Expenditures can be adjusted throughout the year, Simonton added.
The council held a hearing on the then-proposed tax levy last month. No citizens asked to speak on the levy during the hearing nor at the most recent meeting.
The council previously adopted a final budget of $473 million for fiscal year 2024, which includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $216 million, a combined budget for the maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and an operating expenditure budget of $256 million.
The budget is based in part on an estimated primary property tax levy that is anticipated to raise tax revenue based on the assessed values of property plus new construction. The city has not collected a secondary property tax levy since 1992.
The city also adopted the property tax levies for the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 and a dozen municipal improvement districts, one of which will be for the first time.
The tax rate for District No. 1 is $4.2500 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which is higher than the 2023 tax rate of $4.1500. The levy is anticipated to increase by about $151,704 in 2024.
In addition to the tax levy, the city will also contribute about $298,501 to the district in 2024.
The 12 municipal improvement districts, their associated rates and levy are as follows:
• Park West Units 4 and 5, $0.700, $24,812
• Cielo Verde Unit 3 Phases 1 and 2, $1.2245, $16,742
• Desert Sky Unit 1, $1.6000, $63,519
• Saguaro Units 3 and 4, $0.8000, $31,075
• Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2, $0.7240, $24,837
• Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2, $1.6000, $30,664
• Desert Sands Unit No. 1, $1.6000, $34,768
• Villa Serena Unit 1, $1.6000, $6,563
• Araby North Subdivision, $1.6000, $5,417
• Autumn Valley Subdivision, $1.6000, $$2,519
• La Estancia Subdivision, $1.6000, $49,081
• Santana Subdivision Units 1-4, $1.6000, $20,773
The adopted tax rate and levy will now go to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which will adopt all district and municipal tax rates and levies in the county on Aug. 21.