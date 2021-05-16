The City of Yuma is notifying residents that it intends to raise the solid waste residential fees and tax levy for fiscal year 2021/22. The city has scheduled public hearings on the proposed changes next month.
The council will consider a change to the solid waste residential fees regarding residential collection and the environmental solid waste fee. These changes relate to increased costs for collection, the city said in a press release.
Resolution 2018-002 allows the city to increase solid waste fees annually by the lesser of 3% or the current Consumer Price Index. In the Bureau of Labor Statistics Report dated March 10, the Water, Sewer and Trash CPI increase for the period of February 2020 to February 2021 is 3.6%. As the maximum allowed is 3%, the fee increase is limited to that percentage.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solid Waste Division did not recommend an increase in fees for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The city proposes to increase the residential collection from $7 a month to $7.21 a month and the environmental solid waste fee from $7.25 a month to $7.47 a month. The total combined recommended fee will increase from $14.25 to $14.68 per month.
Solid waste collection in the city is operated as an enterprise fund, meaning the cost must be self-sustaining. The recommended fee increase will be considered at the public hearing for the city budget adoption for the next fiscal year that will run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
For more information on Yuma Solid Waste service or fees, contact Joel Olea, director of public works, 928-373-4633, or joel.olea@yumaaz.gov.
PRIMARY PROPERTY TAX LEVY
On June 16, the council will also hold a public hearing on increasing the primary property tax levy. This is called a Truth in Taxation hearing. The city will consider increasing the primary property tax levy but decreasing the primary property tax rate for the next fiscal year.
If approved, the primary property tax rate would decrease from the current $2.3185 to $2.2681. When compared with last year’s tax rate, a residence with an assessed valuation of $100,000 would see a decrease in property taxes paid to the city from $231.85 to $226.81.
Other factors such as changes in assessed valuation or rate adjustments by other entities will also affect the overall property tax assessed.
MAIN STREET MALL MAINTENANCE DISTRICT
The city is considering increasing the Municipal Improvement District tax levy and associated rate for the next fiscal year. If approved, the Main Street Mall Maintenance District property tax rate would increase from the current $3.4152 to $3.9800. A Class 2 business valued at $100,000 would experience an annual property tax increase from $512.28 to $597.00, or $84.72.
The Mall Maintenance District was first formed in 1969 to finance improvements to the downtown business area. Currently, the District maintains the common areas of the downtown mall through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
DRIFTWOOD RANCH NO. 1 AND 2
Yuma will consider establishing the special assessment levy and associated rate for the next fiscal year. If approved, the Driftwood Ranch Maintenance District special assessment property tax rate would be $1.1209. Effective July 1, this would be the first year of the special assessment. For every $100,000 in property value, a homeowner would see an annual increase in their property taxes of $112.09. This will be represented by a separate line on the property tax bill issued by Yuma County.
The Driftwood Ranch Maintenance District was first created in 2017 with subsequent action through resolution for the purpose of providing landscape maintenance in this development along certain arterial and collector streets or other areas as specified during the final acceptance of the subdivision.
LIVINGSTON RANCH NO. 2
The city is also considering establishing the special assessment levy and associated rate for the next fiscal year. If approved, the Livingston Ranch Maintenance District special assessment property tax rate would be $1.1107. Effective July 1, this would be the first year of the special assessment.
For every $100,000 in property value, a homeowner would see an annual increase in their property taxes of $111.07, also represented by a separate line on the property tax bill issued by the county.
The Livingston Ranch No. 2 Maintenance District was first created in 2019 for the purpose of providing landscape maintenance in this development along certain arterial and collector streets or other areas.
SAGUARO NO. 3 AND 4
The city has proposed establishing the special assessment levy and associated rate for the next fiscal year. If approved, the Saguaro No. 3 and 4 Maintenance District special assessment property tax rate would be $0.8050. Effective July 1, this would be the first year of the special assessment.
For every $100,000 in property value, a homeowner would see an annual increase in their property taxes of $80.50. This will be represented by a separate line on the property tax bill issued by the county.
The Saguaro No. 3 and 4 Maintenance District was first created in 2019 with subsequent action through resolution for the purpose of providing landscape maintenance in this development along certain arterial and collector streets or other areas.
PARK WEST UNITS 4 AND 5
The city will also consider establishing the special assessment levy and associated rate for the next fiscal year. If approved, the Park West Units 4 and 5 Maintenance District special assessment property tax rate would be $1.1056. Effective July 1, this would be the first year of the special assessment.
For every $100,000 in property value, a homeowner would see an annual increase in their property taxes of $110.56. This will be represented by a separate line on the property tax bill issued by the county.
The Park West Units 4 and 5 Maintenance District was created in 2017 with subsequent action through resolution for providing landscape maintenance in this development along certain arterial and collector streets or other areas.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
All the proposed changes will be discussed at the June 16 council meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m., in Council Chambers of Yuma City Hall, 1 City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st Avenue and Madison Avenue).
Public comment will be taken at the meeting, and citizens who wish to address the issue will need to complete a speaker card. To access the council meeting agendas, go to the city’s website, www.YumaAz.gov.