With a scooter-rental company soon coming to Yuma, the city is fast-tracking rules regulating electric and motorized vehicles such as e-bicycles, scooters, skateboards, personal transporters and similar devices.
Bird, the company that rents scooters, intends to come to town at the end of the month. Initially the company planned to make its Yuma debut early this month but agreed to hold off until the city updates its code.
On Wednesday, Scott McCoy, assistant city attorney, and Sgt. Johnny Vidrio of the Yuma Police Department presented proposed code amendments to the council. The city first adopted bicycle use rules in 1978 and amended the code in 2004 in response to the introduction of motorized vehicles such as GoPed scooters.
In the last decade, new alternative transportation and motorized play devices have been introduced to consumers, and none of these new devices are considered motor vehicles under state law. Thus, the need for regulations to deal with these devices on city streets.
City staff looked at other jurisdictions in coming up with the proposed updates. Scottsdale has a four-year history with the devices, which are heavily used by citizens, especially in the entertainment district. The results for Scottsdale have been a “mixed bag” that has necessitated four amendments in four years due to unanticipated issues that have come up, McCoy said.
Vidrio worked with Scottsdale to understand how the city’s ordinance works and how it’s enforced. However, there are some differences between the two communities. “We don’t have the congestion they have,” McCoy said.
These devices created new issues, such as improper parking and right-of-way clutter, blocked public access, unsafe and improper use and conflicts involving private property rights, automobiles and pedestrians.
McCoy noted that the proposed ordinance regulates two classes of devices. First, there are transportation-related devices, which are intended to move people around the community and include bicycles, electric and motorized bicycles and electric scooters.
Then there are recreational devices designed for use in residential neighborhoods by children. These aren’t typically used in a commercial context and aren’t normally rented out. They include electric miniature scooters, motorized and electric skateboards and motorized play vehicles.
The proposed ordinance “treats those two things very, very differently” because of the way they’re used. McCoy noted. The proposed rules would apply to all users, including private owners, and not just rentals.
The proposal covers the use and operation, prohibited operations, parking, required safety equipment, unlawful operation while impaired and penalties.
McCoy pointed out that state law does not consider scooters and motorized bikes as motor vehicles, and therefore DUI laws and impairment laws don’t apply. In the proposed ordinance, the city would criminalize the use of these devices while impaired and the punishment would be the same as with automobiles.
The proposal does not require a license to operate them, nor would violations lead to the loss of driving privileges. Owners do not have to register their devices, although the city invites them to register them with the police department.
The ordinance includes age restrictions, with a minimum age of 16 for electric scooters and bikes and 14 for play vehicles. Bird, the rental company, told the city that it will not rent to anybody under the age 18.
CONTROL OF SCOOTER ‘LITTER’
The devices could be used in bike lanes and parked on bike racks. Councilwoman Karen Watts noted that she’s seen rental scooters in San Diego “littering all over the place” and blocking walkways and entrances. She asked who would be responsible for keeping them in their designated areas and who would be cited.
McCoy explained that the proposed ordinance contains very specific regulations addressing this issue. For instance, it doesn’t allow more than five devices parked within 200 feet of each other. However, he noted, rental scooters are equipped with GPS devices and companies use fleet managers to retrieve and redistribute them. These workers also ensure that the devices are used in compliance with local laws. In case of violations, the owner of the devices would be cited.
Bird, the rental company, plans to start with 50 to 100 scooters and one fleet manager and might eventually move to 150 devices. If so, it will hire a second fleet manager.
The Scottsdale Police Department told Vidrio that scooters have been left in unlikely places, such as in water, and it falls on the rental company to collect them. In Yuma, if scooters are left on private property, property owners may call Bird to remove them.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon loves that rental scooters are coming to Yuma. She does a lot of traveling for work and sees them in many places. She noted that communities have scooter racks, much like bike racks, where people park them. Businesses have helped with the cost of installing the racks. In the future, McClendon said, the city can ask the business community if they’re interested in helping with the cost of installing racks, or the city can budget the expense.
However, Councilman Gary Knight objected to the city paying for the racks. “We shouldn’t have to pay for them, we shouldn’t have to provide them,” he said. He asked McCoy whether the rental company would provide racks. McCoy said that it has not been discussed, but that the company has that obligation in other communities.
In Scottsdale, the city decided to provide parking space for scooters by taking car parking spots in public areas and restriping them for scooters. But, McCoy added, at this time, he wants to see how it goes. He believes businesses will welcome the scooters and want to provide parking space for them.
“If merchants want to provide them at their locations, great, but I don’t see it as the city’s responsibility or that the city should have to pay to install racks for these devices that this private company is making profit off of,” Knight said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he would like to see how this “rolls out” and maybe in the future require a registration system to build up funds to support that infrastructure. With time, the city will see what works and what doesn’t and the council can tweak the ordinance accordingly.
LIGHT REQUIREMENT ADDED
Knight offered the first tweak for the proposed rules. He suggested that the ordinance require front and rear lights. The initial proposal only required a rear reflector, which “would not be as easily seen unless a light shines on it.”
Otherwise, Knight believed the ordinance to be “business friendly,” he said. “I want to see this succeed if it can. I have some reservations, but the private sector does what the private sector wants.”
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether the rental company interested in Yuma and other companies met the proposed light requirement. He did not want to create a hindrance by requiring something in Yuma that’s not required anywhere else and “cause them to pass us over.” McCoy replied that most scooters purchased at retailers already come with lights.
No members of the public asked to address the proposed ordinance. The council unanimously approved Knight’s suggested amendment.
Nicholls pointed out the short timeframe in updating this ordinance and noted that the outreach would start the following day. He asked McCoy to explain the outreach plan.
McCoy said that staff is sensitive to the impact the proposed ordinance would have on stakeholders and the plan is to involve the local bike community, downtown merchants and other commercial operations in the city and “touch as many people” as possible up to Feb. 17, when the ordinance comes up for adoption by the council.