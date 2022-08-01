The Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management donated $10,000 to the Arizona Western College Foundation to benefit East Yuma County students.
The contribution was the result of the firm’s recent Carson Partners Impact Award, which gives winners a $5,000 match award to donate to their favorite organization.
By choosing the AWC Foundation, the winners have chosen to support the pursuit of postsecondary education as the organization aids students through scholarship opportunities.
“I would like to thank Tom Rush and the team at Yuma Investment Group for this generous scholarship endowment,” said AWC Foundation Chief Operating Officer Laura Knaresboro. “This scholarship will specifically support our students in East Yuma County and provide them with the means to continue their education and achieve their future goals.”
An endowed scholarship is established with a minimum of $10,000 and continues on in perpetuity, so East Yuma County students will continue to benefit from the donation beyond this year.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.