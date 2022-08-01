A generous donation

Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management donated $10,000 to the AWC Foundation in support of East Yuma County students. Pictured from left are Kyla Faul, Adrian Elder, Laura Knaresboro, Tom Rush, Kayla Irr-Mendez, Gabe Nunez and Stephanie Luna.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

The Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management donated $10,000 to the Arizona Western College Foundation to benefit East Yuma County students.

The contribution was the result of the firm’s recent Carson Partners Impact Award, which gives winners a $5,000 match award to donate to their favorite organization.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

