Yuma city officials are inviting residents to participate in the first of three public workshops to discuss plans for East Mesa Community Park.
This first workshop takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St., at the intersection with Araby Road.
This is a drop-in event, with no formal presentation. Attendees can stop by throughout the evening to share their ideas and vision for the development of the future park. For those who cannot attend in person, an online survey tool will be available on the city’s website: www.yumaaz.gov.
Plans call for placing the East Mesa Community Park on 10 acres located at the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street. The new park is identified as one of the council’s highest priorities in the city’s Strategic Plan. The city intends to engage the community in the initial phase of the project to identify the programming and amenities envisioned for this future park.
Over the next several months, the community will have the opportunity to provide input and help develop the master plan for the park. This initial workshop is an opportunity for residents and community members to share their ideas and articulate their vision for the site.
Based on the feedback received, the city’s consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design, will develop concept plans. These will be shared at the next workshop.
For more information regarding this public workshop and East Mesa Community Park development, contact Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau at 928-373-5236.