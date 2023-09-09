QR Code for AZ-FEPS survey

To take the AZ-FEPS survey, scan the QR code.

 Code Courtesy of AZ-FEPS

When the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in Yuma County, the U.S. government relied on census data to make its allocations. While vaccines were readily available, Priscila Ruedas, a community outreach specialist for the University of Arizona, stated there weren’t enough resources that took farmworkers into consideration.

“... farm workers are so hard to count because they’re migratory and they’re seasonal and like, let’s be honest, there’s a lot of other reasons associated to that,” she said. “They aren’t counted so they weren’t counted in Yuma so we didn’t have the resources for them … This critical and important community who feeds us every single day – why aren’t we taking care of them? Or why, where, how can we do better?”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you