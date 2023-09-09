When the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in Yuma County, the U.S. government relied on census data to make its allocations. While vaccines were readily available, Priscila Ruedas, a community outreach specialist for the University of Arizona, stated there weren’t enough resources that took farmworkers into consideration.
“... farm workers are so hard to count because they’re migratory and they’re seasonal and like, let’s be honest, there’s a lot of other reasons associated to that,” she said. “They aren’t counted so they weren’t counted in Yuma so we didn’t have the resources for them … This critical and important community who feeds us every single day – why aren’t we taking care of them? Or why, where, how can we do better?”
Farmworkers had higher rates of COVID transmission and weren’t able to socially distance or wear personal protective equipment while working, Ruedas added. It’s just one example of various health disparities that farmworkers experience.
In an effort to reduce these disparities, the Arizona Department of Health Services has funded the Arizona Farmworker Enumeration Profiles Study (AZ-FEPS). In Yuma, researchers from the UArizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health are working with staff from the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) and Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
Ruedas, lead researcher for AZ-FEPS, explained that the study is essentially a count.
“We are going through and we are counting farmworkers and their family members, county by county, throughout the state of Arizona,” she said. “And then we come together, we come back with a number … we work with community experts and we verify numbers and then we have a total number.”
She added that the outcome will be an open-source number that’ll be available to any person or organization. The last time such a study took place was in 2008, and its information has been used by the U.S. Department of Labor among other entities. Given that it’s been about 15 years, the study has been greatly anticipated by many.
“What we’re really hoping that this does – and people are already waiting for the results – is that they take this information and now you can say, like, ‘Actually, there aren’t 40,000 farmworkers only,’ right? ‘There’s actually a lot more,’” Ruedas said. “And that means that now they can use those statistics to apply for grants or that the census would change and then we would get the resources to get the services to those folks.”
The study is guided by principal investigator Kate Ellingson, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology at the UArizona Zuckerman College of Public Health and farmworker enumeration expert Alice Larson, PhD.
“This study is important for so many reasons,” Ellingson said. “First, Arizona’s farmworkers put food on the tables of our nation, but we have no reasonable estimate of how many work here – no denominator.”
Ruedas shared a bit about the systematic methodology being used, which starts with identifying the number of workers needed to produce food and considering the kinds of crops grown in the state as well as their quantities requiring hired labor. Food processing workers, nursery and greenhouse workers, reforestation workers and workers involved with animal agriculture and aquaculture will also be taken into consideration.
“This study is 100%, like backwards-based,” Ruedas said. “So for example, for crops, what we did is we made a list of all of the crops that are grown in Arizona and then we made a list of how much acreage of crops has grown in each county. Then through some mathematical formulas, we identify how much labor is required to grow per acre so let’s say like apples, almonds, lettuce – every single one of those, we look at it that way.”
This is then followed by a confirmation process.
“We have a community advisory board made up from the Arizona Interagency Farmworkers Coalition and they are composed of different folks that are not advocates, but they work with farmworkers,” she continued. “So, like, community health centers, migrant education, migrant legal services – they are our community advisory board.
“And what they do is they help connect us to experts. We are going to come up with an initial number, we are actually going to be sending that out to a certain number of individuals who have committed to reading through and going through, and then they would then come back to us and say, ‘Okay, this number doesn’t look right’ or ‘This does look right.’”
More fact-checking and other work is involved but Ruedas’ description is a general simplified one but the multidisciplinary approach coming from Yuma experts also speaks to the area’s importance in AZ-FEPS.
“Yuma County, Arizona is actually a huge agricultural producer,” Ruedas said. “We are like the hub: We have beautiful soil because the Colorado River … During our winter time, it’s very reasonably weathered and so we can grow a lot of food. We also have a lot of research that’s taking place and a lot of really new technologies that are taking place within agriculture here in Yuma specifically, where they can have food grow faster or they get an extra season out of it because of our weather.”
Ruedas commented that Yuma is very important to its community and the world at large but she’s particularly interested in its importance to its people.
“I’m interested in the importance that this has for us as people who are from the community and who have daily interactions with farmworkers, right?” she said. “My dad was a farmworker, my entire family is farmworkers. And it’s just beautiful to see them and to center them and to acknowledge the work that they do … It’s very hard labor. We know that there are statistics that they are exposed to pesticides … because the farmworker has exposure to pesticides, the family’s exposed to pesticides.
“it would be nice for us to, at least, start to know how many of these farmworkers are really our neighbors, our family members? And then how do we just make things a little better for them through basic things of providing services?”
Referring to studies on farmworker health and common vulnerabilities, Ruedas pointed out that those studies and any other related research would all benefit from AZ-FEPS since it provides a baseline number of how many agricultural workers are serving Arizona, fueling its economy and feeding the nation. The project isn’t a political one, she noted, but rather one with many broad applicable uses.
The project officially began in June 2023 and has a target deadline of May 2024. Yumans can help out by taking and sharing the study’s survey.
Anyone can take the survey but those who have information regarding farmworkers are especially encouraged to participate.
“We’re particularly looking for changes in patterns, in labor production or manufacturing of any kind of ag products,” Ruedas said. “So for example, we know for a fact that in the last 10 years, we have a lot more H2A workers. H2A workers are the folks who we contract from another country to come into the United States for a certain period of time. They are assigned to one company and then they do their work.
“We know that folks living in the U.S. no longer want to do this work and so we are reaching out to Mexico, into other countries to pull workers in. That is one of the things that we need to look at, is H2A workers, because if we’re talking about reduction of health disparities and services to farmworkers, H2A workers are increasing but the services that we do provide from most organizations don’t apply to them.”
Why prioritize these workers? Ruedas remarked that it all ties back to community.
“We’re centering the people who need it because we are a community,” she said. “And that’s at least the way that I like to look at it. I like to live my life as like, I’m not alone. I’m a part of a community. And in order for me to be successful, my community needs to be successful. I really hope that that’s the way that we see farmworkers. They’re our friends. They’re our neighbors; they really are.”
To learn more about AZ-FEPS, visit https://azfeps.arizona.edu/. To take the survey, scan the QR code attached to this article or visit https://redcap.link/AZFEPS.
