It’s the largest robotics competition in the world, but six Yuma students are raring to meet the challenge as they head to the VEX Robotics World Championship May 8-12 in Dallas, Texas.
Presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, the VEX Robotics World Championship features students from the elementary level all the way up to university working in teams to design, program and build robots that’ll accomplish the tasks required of them.
Getting to this point requires dedication, drive and teamwork – an achievement that two VEX IQ Challenge teams from the Yuma Homeschool Robotics Program (YHRP) reached at the Elementary School and Middle School State Championship in Phoenix. At the elementary level, team ReMIX secured second place in the teamwork challenge. This team is comprised of students Mattaniah Harpel, Ikaika Okamura and Xavier McColl. At the middle school level, team Diamond Backs earned the Think Award. This team is comprised of students Logan Bathrick, Ben White and Joshua Zanovitch.
Both teams are now preparing to showcase their skills among 800 of the world’s best teams in the hope of being crowned world champions. Additionally, two other teams from YHRP have been invited to attend.
Standing outside Eddie’s Grill one Saturday afternoon, the co-founders of the YHRP – Nickolas McColl and Jay Bathrick – helped the students wash cars as they fundraised for the trip.
Per McColl and Bathrick, students in the program meet once weekly for two hours to learn all about robotics. McColl and Bathrick don’t build the robots or tell the students how to make their designs, but they teach them important engineering skills like building a good drive train or building a launcher. At the end of the day, the students must take that information and build together.
Teamwork is also essential. McColl stated that the teams must reach decisions together in order to make progress. Some teams might leverage ideas among each other, but they consistently build unique robots to meet the challenges presented to them.
It might sound difficult, but the students succeed thanks to the years they dedicate (some start as early as eight years old) and the knowledge they share.
“As a professor told me in college, it’s only hard if you don’t know it,” McColl said. “And so with a young age, we basically give them the building blocks. Now mind you, team ReMIX here? This is their fourth year so they’ve been doing this for four years to get to this point. Their first year wasn’t like this. Their robot was functional. It worked, but it wasn’t the greatest.
“As you keep doing this year after year, you keep gathering those skills, keep stacking those skills, getting better and better and better. Now when they’re 12 years old, they now can build robots like this (which earn awards). Where back when they were eight, you know, we were lucky to get them to build a robot that drove.”
Gesturing to a display featuring the team’s robots, McColl explained that this year’s challenge is called pitching. Students had to design robots that could gather small balls scattered across a field and catapult them into a receptacle. Although their robots have been built, students are working hard to improve their designs as the big day approaches.
“We have four more event classes left,” Bathrick said. “And we’re just buckling down and getting the robots fine-tuned for Worlds, but most of them are pretty good. And programs, they’re going to start next fine-tuning their programming.”
But why go through all the trouble? Because STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) matters.
“At the end of the day, we can look at the research and show that we are missing people in the science department: engineers, scientists,” McColl said. “We need these individuals for our society and we’re always short, so from a societal need, we need these folks. Is it hard? Yes. But everything is hard, right?”
And no matter the outcome, McColl, Bathrick, the parents and the students will have come out of this with a lot of pride to have presented robots alongside people from all over the world.
“I am so proud of these students and all the hard work they have put in over the last four years of our program,” Bathrick said. “They are focused and they push themselves to limits that exceed our and their own expectations. They are the up and coming future of the world. The students will use these abilities and experiences in any career they choose in their future.”
To support the students afford the costs of competing in Texas, individuals can donate to their GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/3LukXyu. To stay updated on their progress, visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/yumarobotics/.
For parents interested in becoming involved, McColl and Bathrick shared that their program is open to second grade through middle school. Since they receive no outside funding, it costs $200 to be a part of it, but some students may be able to join at a much lesser cost through a school sponsorship. The program may also soon extend to the high school level as it’s working on getting the VRC program which uses metal parts.
To learn more about joining, contact the program at vexyumarobotics@gmail.com.
