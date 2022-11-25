Yuma has entered its cold season and that means it’s time for sweaters, hot cocoa and perhaps even helping out the less fortunate weather the cold!

On Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cafecito is hosting “Yuma, It’s Cold Outside!” in partnership with Damascus Road Ministries and Citizens Curating Safe Spaces (CCSS Yuma). The event will provide community members with a chance to have professional winter photos taken for the cost of a contribution to the event’s drive for stay-warm supplies.

