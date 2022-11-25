Yuma has entered its cold season and that means it’s time for sweaters, hot cocoa and perhaps even helping out the less fortunate weather the cold!
On Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cafecito is hosting “Yuma, It’s Cold Outside!” in partnership with Damascus Road Ministries and Citizens Curating Safe Spaces (CCSS Yuma). The event will provide community members with a chance to have professional winter photos taken for the cost of a contribution to the event’s drive for stay-warm supplies.
“The idea is that you’ll bring some donations to help the homeless stay warm – for example, sleeping bags or winter jackets,” said Peyton Ortiz of CCSS Yuma. “And so you trade that sleeping bag in for a family photo. So it’s affordable, it’s a good family fun event, it’s good for the community and then you can stop in and get some hot cocoa at Cafecito.”
CCSS Yuma is an event production team and LGBTQ+ equality advocacy group and their goal is in the name: curating safe spaces for Yumans. The group often seeks community input on the types of events that Yumans might like to see and “Yuma, It’s Cold Outside!” is just one of several upcoming events.
As a winter drive specifically, the collaboration came about through Ortiz’s work with Damascus Road.
“It was my idea but I’m not doing it alone,” she said. “I’m working with Damascus Road Ministries and they feed 120 meals a week to the homeless so I’ve been working with them to help feed the homeless. And whenever they have them, they give away clothes and shoes and anything that they can get their hands on.
“They noticed that a lot of the people are cold, you know? They don’t have socks even, they don’t have a warm place to sleep at night. So they need more supplies and they don’t know how to get it on their own. So I said, ‘Let’s do a fundraiser, let’s do a drive and make it worthwhile for people to come to!’”
To take part in the drive, folks can have a photo taken by bringing a donation of any of the following: sleeping bag, $15 cash for supplies, 12 count pack of socks (new, adult), tarps (about 8’ x 10’), jackets and warm clothing.
The photo backdrops are also varied. Folks can choose from a winter desertscape, lights and snowflakes, a Christmas tree with gifts, a Menorah or Kinara lighting or a snowy Hogwarts. Participants are invited to bring a donation to Cafecito, located at 176 S. Main St., and be prepared to have a photo taken.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.