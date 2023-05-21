Yuma Jehovah’s Witness return to conventions

After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses from Yuma County resumed attending three-day summer conventions starting this weekend.
In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.
Beginning May 19, hundreds of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Yuma attended their conventions at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Escondido, California. The theme for 2023 is “Exercise Patience!”
“The virtual format was a great way to benefit from the program safely, but enjoying in person conventions with friends is such an important occasion for us,” said Jonatan Fernandez, Yuma resident and spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It’s so exciting to hear a large crowd singing together and catching up with ones we haven’t seen for three years.”
Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” convention series. In the United States alone, 708 conventions in 35 different languages will be held in 144 host cities.
From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism is performed following the Saturday morning session, and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
“Life nowadays is so hectic, it’s important to keep reminding ourselves we need to be more patient,” Fernandez said. “This quality of patience can help make us happier. These three days we will be focusing on what we can do to cultivate and display this quality.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.