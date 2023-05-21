Yuma Jehovah’s Witness return to conventions

After a three-year pandemic pause, Jehovah’s Witnesses from Yuma County are attending public conventions, highlighting the theme “Exercise Patience!”

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES

After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses from Yuma County resumed attending three-day summer conventions starting this weekend.

In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

