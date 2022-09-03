Yuma Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, including those in Yuma, will resume their door-to-door ministry beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, after a 30-month hiatus.

 PHOTO COURTESY

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Yuma resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1. The 30-month suspension of the work ended just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

“I am really looking forward to knocking on our first door, meet(ing) our neighbors face-to-face and see(ing) how they are doing,” said Jonatán Fernández, a Yuma resident who will be heading out to nearby neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you