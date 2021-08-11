Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls praised an effort that combines the resources of Yuma County agencies to procure updated aerial images used in geographic information system (GIS) mapping and applications.
“This is the kind of thing I like to see,” Nicholls said. “Taxpayers are paying for things that are part of the county, so to work together with the county on that imagery and share costs is a much more efficient way to operate in the region.”
The council recently adopted a resolution authorizing an agreement with Yuma County and other government agencies to participate in the Yuma Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium Project. The one-time payment to the county is $39,771.
In 2017, Yuma County partnered with other government agencies in the region to share costs associated with the purchase of updated aerial imagery captured in 2012 and 2017. A private company obtained the updated imagery, which required multiple flyovers to capture the level of detail required for use in GIS mapping and applications.
The City of Yuma did not participate in the initial partnership. Recently, the city determined it needed updated aerial imagery to improve and update the city GIS data and, through this agreement, will be able to obtain the 2012 and 2017 aerial imagery for city use.
The council also adopted two other resolutions, including a 36-month lease agreement with Amberly’s Place for the city property located at 812 S. Avenue A. The property is used as Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe to raise money to provide for the needs of abuse victims in Yuma County.
Under the lease agreement, Amberly’s Place will lease the city property for 36 months starting on Aug. 15, with the option to renew for two additional 12-month periods. The agency pays the city $1,215 per month.
Another adopted resolution authorizes a development fee credit agreement with Riedel Holdings for the construction of the south half of 40th Street at the La Estancia Subdivision. The city will credit the company $154,298 in development fees.
Riedell Holdings developed a new single-family subdivision, La Estancia, at the southeast corner of Avenue 8½ E and 40th Street. As part of the subdivision, the company designed the full width of 40th Street from Avenue 8½ E to about the Avenue 8¾ E alignment and constructed the south half of the design.
The construction of 40th Street from Avenue 8E to Avenue 10E is included in the city’s Capital Improvement Programs for fiscal years 2022 to 2026 as well as the Development Fee Transportation Infrastructure Improvements.
In other action, the council appointed Patrick Hodges Jr. and reappointed Dave Sellers to the Industrial Development Authority with terms that expire in June 2027 and appointed Greg LaVann and Arturo Morales to the Clean and Beautiful Commission with terms that expire in December 2025.