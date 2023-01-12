The City of Yuma joined a lawsuit with Yuma, Mohave County and La Paz counties challenging a proposed transfer of Colorado River water to Queen Creek in central Arizona.
The council authorized legal action against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and approved the lawsuit under the joint representation of the law firm of Clark Hill of Phoenix.
The Arizona counties on the Colorado River and many of the cities and towns on the Colorado River, including the City of Yuma and almost all of the farm operations in Yuma’s water districts, oppose the transfer of fourth-priority river water by GSC Farm and parent company Greenstone Acquisitions to Queen Creek, citing detriment environmental repercussions.
Greenstone acquired farm land in La Paz County with a Colorado River diversion water entitlement of 2,913.30 acre feet for irrigation use. Greenstone proposed to permanently assign and transfer part of the water entitlement to Queen Creek.
The Bureau of Reclamation began an environmental assessment as required by the National Environmental Policy Act to consider the environmental impacts of the permanent transfer of the river water on the environment, including the physical, biological and socioeconomic resources that could be affected.
The Yuma City Council submitted comments to the Bureau as part of the environmental assessment outlining what it believes are “the harmful and eternal effects” that the Greenstone water transfer would have on Yuma citizens and the surrounding area and how the transfer did not comply with NEPA.
To understand the true scope of the environmental impacts, the council urged the Bureau to undertake a full environmental impact statement as required by NEPA. The EIS is a report that identifies the impact of an action on the environment.
On Sept. 2, the Bureau issued an opinion finding that the Greenstone water transfer “does not constitute a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment, and, therefore, an (EIS) is not required.”
According to a city staff report, the Bureau’s opinion was “devoid of any real analysis on why the USBR elected not to follow the full EIS as set forth in NEPA.”
After the Bureau issued its opinion, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors authorized Clark Hill to initiate legal action against the Bureau and other parties challenging the federal agency’s final environmental assessment of the potential effects from Queen Creek’s proposed GSC Farm (Greenstone) water transfer.
The Yuma City Council then directed the City Attorney’s Office to discuss the action with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and the attorneys at Clark Hill. La Paz County and Yuma County have already joined Mohave County and agreed to be jointly represented by Clark Hill.
The Yuma City Council then authorized the city to join the litigation and be jointly represented by Clark Hill and split the costs evenly between the entities up to a maximum cap of $100,000.
“We’re challenging it on an environmental analysis basis and partnering with these other municipal entities,” Mayor Doug Nicholls explained. “We’ll be looking for other municipal entities to join. We’ve had some discussions on that. It shows a more united front of the river communities on the importance of water and our livelihood and making sure we have a future, and it’s not just sold out from underneath us.”
Nicholls added: “I just thought it is important that the community knows that we are actively protecting our water, which means we’re actively protecting our future and hopefully more positive information coming on that soon.”
Under the proposal, GSC Farm in La Paz County would sell 2,033 acre-feet per year of its fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement to Queen Creek.
GSC, a subsidiary of Greenstone, a financial services firm, also owns thousands of acres of farmland in Yuma County. Opponents fear this would set a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought.
Both the City of Yuma and Yuma County previously adopted resolutions urging the Secretary of the Interior to require Reclamation to fully comply with all federal environmental laws and require an environmental impact study to determine the impacts of a proposed transfer.
The Yuma resolution noted that if approved, the transfer will establish an “ominous” precedent for the diversion of the reserved water away from the Colorado River communities, “a significant loss to future generations of farmers and the river communities.”
The Yuma County resolution noted that water is “one of our most precious natural resources that is in jeopardy of being depleted if not managed adequately” and an “essential scarce resource necessary for the continued growth and economic development of On-River Communities.”
The county resolution also stated that “both Mohave and La Paz Counties have previously received disaster drought designations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as water shortage ‘hot spots’ in a Reclamation report which serves to intensify the region’s level of concern.”
In September, the Arizona Department of Water Resources recommended that Reclamation approve the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet per year of GSC’s 2,083 acre-feet of water per year and that GSC retain 1,005 acre-feet per year for future use on the land.
GSC Farms filed the request in 2019. As part of the process, the ADWR held public hearings on the request in November 2019. In Yuma, 33 speakers, including many elected officials from cities and towns in Yuma County and the other river communities, expressed their opposition in a packed Yuma City Council Chambers.
In April, farmers, community leaders and members of the business community turned out for a water infrastructure roundtable in Somerton to urge U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to continue protecting Yuma County’s water rights.
Kelly was not in attendance, but Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas and State Rep. Brian Fernandez led the discussion. Much of the talk centered around the impact that selling or transferring local water rights to other areas would impact Yuma County. Porchas pointed out that without water, Yuma County wouldn’t exist, and that agriculture is the area’s No. 1 economy. Fernandez also noted that Yuma County is home to two military installations that require water.