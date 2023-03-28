Yuma Jehovah’s Witnesses will be hosting two special events in the next few days, a free special talk entitled “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” the weekend of April 1-2 and the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on April 4.
In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”
Against this backdrop of pessimism, the special program featuring the theme “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 1-2. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at Yuma Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available. Please check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the home page of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.
“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”
Resident Annette Poole felt hopeless after being diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension in 2013, requiring the constant use of oxygen tanks. Being a diligent student of the Bible has helped her maintain a balanced outlook. “I focused more on trying to help others than on myself, and that helps a lot,” said Poole, who is looking forward to attending the upcoming special program. “I think about the God who created us, gave us life, and does so much for us now.”
The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April.
The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attendees for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.