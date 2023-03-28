Talk, Memorial of Jesus Christ to be held in local Kingdom Halls

Yuma Jehovah’s Witnesses will host the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Tuesday, April 4. Members of the public are invited to the free event.

 COURTESY OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES

Yuma Jehovah’s Witnesses will be hosting two special events in the next few days, a free special talk entitled “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” the weekend of April 1-2 and the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on April 4.

In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

