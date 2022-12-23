Longtime Yuma karate instructor Luis Larios has been inducted into Ecuador’s martial arts hall of fame.
The honor, endorsed by martial arts organizations around South America, recognizes Larios for his professional achievements and his commitment to teaching personal defense techniques.
Larios is owner of the Larios Karate Club in Yuma and head of Larios Karate International, an organization made up of students from nine countries. He has been involved in martial arts for nearly six decades and has traveled to Ecuador on two occasions to teach the use of pressure points in self defense.
“It feels great to have the work one does valued,” Larios said. “It inspires me to continue on and continue bettering myself, because one can never stop learning.
“This kind of recognition makes you realize that someone is taking notice and likes what you are doing. It may be that you are doing a lot of things, but that alone doesn’t being you are doing them well.”
The induction ceremony for Larios took place Sept. 3, though the Yuma resident could not be present because he was in Cali, Colombia, at the time to fulfill a previously made commitment to teach seminars there.
Larios has trained students not only in South American but in Europe, though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of seminars he committed to teaching in France and Portugal in 2020.
Hip surgery in May sidelined him for several months this year, forcing him to suspend the annual karate tournament he stages in Yuma. Also security concerns in Ecuador forced him to cancel a seminar planned for October of this year in that country.
He expects to take another break soon when he undergoes surgery on a knee, but he says his induction in the hall of fame serves to keep up his spirits during the layoff.
“One has to continue forward and these types of (honors) help you to grow,” Larios said. “You don’t get rich in this, but you have the satisfaction of making a positive impact.
“Martial arts are a very difficult career, but I really like the challenges, and I have to set an example of commitment and discipline for my students. After the surgery I left the hospital walking, and a few days later I was back in my school.”
Larios already is in the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2010. He is also an inductee in the Athletic Hall of Fame in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., and continues to teach martial arts techniques to special police units in Mexico.