The City of Yuma is in the early stages of a comprehensive update to its General Plan. The plan provides the vision and policies that determine how the city will grow and develop.
This is a complex effort that requires a multiyear process. The result aims to provide a reliable framework for the growth of the Yuma community. The process kicks off this summer with the final plan scheduled to go to voters in 2022.
The General Plan is the long-range guide for the city and addresses issues such as land use, transportation, public safety, parks and redevelopment. The document is the result of significant study and analysis of existing physical, social and economic conditions and is designed to identify future trends.
All municipalities are required to have a general plan per Arizona law, which must be adopted by public vote every 10 years. The plan provides direction for the growth and development of the city and is intended to be both long range and visionary. It provides guidance for actions to be taken in the next 10 to 20 years. Voters approved Yuma’s previous General Plan in 2012.
The city is committed to making sure the General Plan reflects the voices of the community, according to a city press release. There will be several opportunities for residents to get involved and to provide public input throughout the process. Residents are invited to participate in General Plan listening sessions on Monday, June 7, and Monday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold additional listening sessions in June with the development community and government partners. The public is always invited to attend regular and special Planning and Zoning Commission meetings (regular meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month). Public hearings on the General Plan will take place in the fall.
The first General Plan newsletter should arrive in mailboxes next week. The newsletter provides detailed information on the plan and the update process, a calendar of events, as well as details on how to provide input and feedback.
For more information about the city’s 2022 General Plan update, visit Yumaaz.gov/generalplan. If you have questions or would like to provide comments, email planning@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-5175.