The Yuma City Council agreed to a two-year lease with Daily Farms for 102 acres of vacant city-owned land east of Avenue 6E and north of 40th Street, north of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
Daily Farms, which has actively farmed this land for more than a decade, asked to renew the lease agreement and continue to use the vacant land for agricultural use.
The current two-year lease will expire on March 24. Under the proposed lease agreement, Daily Farms will lease the vacant land for an initial term of two years that expires on March 24, 2024. The lease amount for the premises is $15,300 per year, which is the fair market rental value, according to a staff report.
Renewing the lease agreement “is in the public interest of the City and results in a benefit to the public,” the report states.
The lease renewal allows the city property to be used for a productive use and the generation of additional revenues for otherwise vacant land.
In other action, the council approved storm drain repairs at Las Casitas neighborhood, using a $458,612 job order contract awarded to Yuma Valley Contractors.
Failure of a storm water discharge pipe caused six sinkholes in the area of 28th Drive, between 31st Place and 30th Street, including one storm drain lateral at 30th Street.
The 20-year-old pipe failed due to the age and the soil condition in the area with the high water table, staff explained in a report.
Yuma Valley Contractors will replace the pipe with a high-pressure density polyethylene pipe and backfill it with imported clean sand rather than the native soil.
The contractor anticipates the project will take about 10 weeks to complete, depending on the dewatering process. The replacement pipe should last a minimum of 50 years.
According to the previously approved job order contract, all projects exceeding $100,000 must be approved by the council.
The council also authorized the renewal of a software subscription from Tyler Technologies of Yarmouth, Maine, for $127,056 in the first year and $188,460, plus transaction fees, for each year after.
EnerGov software and service was originally purchased through a proposal solicitation process in 2009 and has been on an annual renewal since 2014. Tyler Technologies has since changed the licensing model from a group subscription to a model that requires a single license per user.
The five-year agreement will take EnerGov into a software as a service model, which will allow the program to continually stay up to date with the latest versions and meet the eventual requirement by Tyler Technologies to move the application to the cloud.
The software is mainly used by Building Safety and Planning and Neighborhood Services for code enforcement, inspections, planning cases, building permits and plan reviews. The software is also used by the Finance Department for business licenses.
The software provides an online portal for customers of Building Safety, Business Licensing, and the Planning and Neighborhood Services Department.
No additional funds are needed. This project is within council-approved budget appropriations.
In addition, the council authorized a $40,000 settlement of a claim submitted by a motorist involved in a collision with a Yuma police officer.
According to a staff report, the evidence shows that the officer on March 21, 2021, allegedly struck the rear of the claimant’s vehicle on Pacific Avenue at the 24th Street intersection. The plaintiff reportedly sustained injuries as a result of the accident.
On Sept. 20, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a notice of claim with the city asking for $50,000 in damages. After reviewing the facts and evidence of the accident and claimant’s supporting documentation, the City Attorney’s Office recommended settlement in the amount of $40,000.
“The City Attorney’s Office believes this settlement is fair and reasonable under the circumstances and the costs of trial and possible legal exposure faced by the City,” states the report.