Downtown parking has been a hot topic in Yuma for many years. In response, the city is trying something different.
Beginning Monday, the city will implement two-hour parking time limits to portions of some streets. Parking at the downtown lots and along Main Street will continue without time limits.
During a two-week grace period, the city will work to inform motorists about the change. Then starting Nov. 15, the two-hour limit will be enforced between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on the following streets:
- 2nd Street between 2nd Avenue and Gila Street
- Court Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 3rd Street between Madison Avenue and Gila Street
The city asks that motorists watch for posted signs in these areas and keep track of time if choosing to park there.
In a press release, the city explained that the intention is to “encourage more opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy downtown Yuma” and ensure “a turnover of parking spaces on these streets.”
However, one of the goals is to nudge downtown workers and all-day visitors to park in the larger lots, such as those between Maiden Lane and Gila Street and those east of Madison Avenue.
The city hopes this will lead to more available parking in front of small businesses for customers that want to come in, buy or pick up an order and leave quickly. Some shop owners have noticed the same cars parked in front of their place of business day in and day out.
“The goal is to discourage all-day parking in these designated areas and to encourage using the downtown lots,” city spokesman Dave Nash said.
However, at this point, the city is not interested in penalizing motorists who overstay. There will be no one patrolling the streets looking out for violators and issuing tickets.
“At this juncture, the city is only seeking compliance with the time limits and wants to get the word out about these changes,” Nash noted.