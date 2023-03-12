The Yuma City Council recently learned that the salaries of 70% of city employees are 5% below the market, according to a market labor study.
Adjustments to reach market competitiveness would cost the city $6 million, an 11% increase on the full year’s base payroll.
After “fast tracking” pay raises for public safety personnel last year, the council is now turning its attention to other employees.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton explained the need for adjusting employee pay. “I can tell you not very often in the last couple years have we been able to recruit employees at the starting wage,” he said.
“I think almost every department and director has come to me and said, ‘I can’t hire people with the minimum because we’re not just competing with some of our other cities. Now in our lower entry level positions, we’re competing with the big box stores and the fast food places because they’ve raised their starting base well above the minimum wage and, in some cases, above some of our starting wages for similar entry level positions.”
The city contracted Public Sector Personnel Consultants to conduct a labor market study and recommend implementation options. The consultant, Kay Tilzer, recently presented the firm’s findings.
The study compared the city’s compensation to the “market” with the goal of updating its compensation plan and making pay more competitive.
In coming up with recommendations for implementing the new pay plan, the firm looked at affordability and sustainability, meaning that once it’s set up, it can keep going forward into the future.
The study compared the salaries in 16 municipalities in Arizona, according to job descriptions and titles. The comparator employers included Avondale, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Flagstaff, Goodyear, Lake Havasu, Marana and Maricopa.
“We weren’t looking specifically at who’s like you. But where does the city draw from to fill open positions and where do they lose to when an employee leaves,” Tilzer explained.
The study looked at the salary survey midpoints, not the minimum and the maximum, but the middle of the range. Then it used those midpoints to average and arrive at that prevailing rate.
So once it had the prevailing rate, the goal was to closely align the city’s compensation for each job class to the market rate midpoint. The survey compared 141 city job classes to 1,460 comparator jobs.
“We found when we went job class by job class and compared it to its prevailing rate, we found that 70% of the job classes were below the prevailing rate by more than 5%,” Tilzer said.
Tilzer offered different adjustment options as well as recommended reducing the job range so it will take less time to move through the salary range. She also recommended updating the salary structure to reflect the 2023 minimum wage of $13.85.
The firm offered the following implementation steps:
1. Reassign jobs to a salary range reflective of prevailing rates (market midpoints)
2. Adjust ranges, if needed, to maintain/achieve internal equity
3. Adjust employees whose salaries are below the new minimum
4. Provide in-range adjustment increases to correct or reduce the loss of range progression
The study also recommended a phase implementation retroactive from January 2023 to January 2024 and then keeping it “steady and consistent” going forward.
Full implementation of both the public safety and other city employee pay adjustments would cost $6 million, an 11% increase on the full year’s base payroll.
Under the current conditions, the full amount would fit in the fiscal year 2024 recommended budget, according to Finance Director Doug Allen. To get through 2023, city departments could use the money being saved due to vacancies as well as administrative contingency funds.
“I think we can afford this,” Simonton said, stressing that the pay adjustments will help the city recruit and retain employees.
He noted that an increase to the city’s starting pay would attract more applicants because when they apply for a job they look at starting wages, not the midpoint in five or six years.
“We’re very excited that we can present this to our employees over the next few weeks,” Simonton added.