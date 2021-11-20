Bobby Leroy Brooks, a former city council member and owner of the iconic Brownie’s Café, died Thursday at the age of 82.
“Councilman Brooks truly embodied the spirit of service and commitment to the Yuma community,” noted Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls. “Bobby is a true Yuma icon. We join with his family in mourning his passing.”
A Yuma Sun story tells how his family got to Yuma County. His story, Brooks said, is “as Yuma as it gets.” His family arrived here from Oklahoma during the Depression. His mother and father and three older brothers were headed for California but were turned back at the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge because they were too poor.
The government put them up at a labor camp in Somerton, Brooks said, and his parents picked cotton and strawberries to support the family.
Born on Oct. 13, 1939, Brooks grew up in a little house with an outhouse in Somerton. He was the middle child in a family of seven boys. Together they had many adventures.
“We heard a lot of stories,” his daughter, Bobbi Brooks, quipped.
“He grew up very humble,” his son, Bobby Jr. said.
A proud Criminal, Brooks graduated from Yuma High School in 1958 and attended every reunion and the football games. As a friend of the late Msgr. John O’Keefe, he also attended Yuma Catholic High School football games.
After graduating, he went to what was then Arizona State College (now Northern Arizona University). Home for the summer, he worked at the local meat packing company.
Brooks fell in love with the boss’ daughter and married her. He and Karen Jones Brooks became parents to Glenda Brooks, Bobbie “Sis” Brooks, Walter Scott Brooks and Kami Goldstein. Sadly, Karen died young, at 30, in a car accident, on Feb. 25, 1973.
He later married Roberta Sawers Brooks, and they had Briana Duvall and Bobby Leroy Brooks Jr.
Brooks never intended to go into the hospitality industry. Maybe it was meant to be. Maybe it was in his blood. After all, his mother owned and operated the Apache Bar in Somerton.
And he already had a little experience working in a restaurant. An old black and white photo on the walls of Brownie’s shows Tillery Cafe with this caption below it: “Bobby’s first job pearl diver (dish washer), Somerton, Arizona, 1953.”
Or maybe it was just a happy accident. Brooks had inherited some orange groves and a chicken farm, but he didn’t really like farming. He knew the owner of Denny’s on South 4th Avenue. One day the restaurant owner told him he wanted to get out of the business. So they traded. Brooks got the restaurant and his friend got the orange groves and chicken farm.
He named the restaurant Bobby’s. He eventually owned several eateries. No. 2 was Brownie’s Cafe, which has been here since 1946. Then came Dairy Queen and Bobby Junior’s (which became Pablo’s after he sold it) on Avenue B. The last one was Bobby’s Other Place, near Catalina Drive on 4th Avenue.
At one point, he also owned a gas station.
“He worked every day of his life. The only day he took off was Christmas,” Bobby Jr. said, noting that his father would spend his days running across 4th Avenue from one restaurant to another.
But he always took a nap at 3 p.m., before heading back, where he’d stay until closing. Everyone knew that’s when they could catch him at home, Bobbi recalled.
All his kids worked in the restaurants too. They have fond memories of running to the Dairy Queen and having some ice cream before getting down to work.
As he got older, it became harder to run all the restaurants, so he gave them up, first Bobby’s other Place, and then Bobby Junior’s and Dairy Queen.
“When you have four restaurants, you don’t necessarily make four times as much money. I was spread too thin, decided to cut back,” Brooks told the Yuma Sun.
Brownie’s had a special place in his heart. He would always say that the cafe was the working man’s restaurant.
“I kept Brownie’s because of the history and because I owned the property,” he said.
The hospitality industry suited him. He loved people, and people loved him. He enjoyed meeting his customers, dressed up in a white button-up western shirt, Wrangler jeans and Justin cowboy boots.
He had good stories to share with his customers. For example, that fishing trip to Mexico in 1984, when the boat sank. Splashing in the water, he thought he would die. Then a native fisherman rescued him. He said would never forget that man’s hand, rough, hard and warm, reaching out to him, pulling him out of the water, Bobby Jr. recalled.
A couple of days later, the boat’s steering wheel washed up ashore. The wheel is now on display at Brownie’s by the men’s bathroom in the back.
Brooks loved to chat about every topic under the sun, even politics. It’s probably what inspired him to run for Yuma City Council.
“He wanted to help,” Bobbi said. “He wanted to be more involved, to do something for the community, to give back.”
He served on the council for two terms, a total of eight years, from Jan. 1, 1998, to Dec. 31, 2005, with one of those years as deputy mayor.
“He would do anything for anybody. He would give the shirt off his back,” said Bobbi, who followed in her dad’s footsteps and later served on the council too.
“Dad would never rush you. He would always take time to listen to you,” Bobby Jr. added. “He was really giving. He wanted everybody to be happy and everybody to like him.”
Brooks never served in the military, noting that he had been too young for Korea and too old for Vietnam. However, he always supported the military and veterans. “If a Marine came in, he would pick up the tab and say thank you,” Bobby Jr. noted.
He also supported the homeless. To respect their dignity, he would ask if they could pick up the trash outside or do some chores, and in exchange, he would serve them a meal.
He donated money, time and energy to many organizations and events, such as providing the hot chocolate for the annual Ken and Betty Borland Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting Ceremony.
His service to the community went far, with membership and involvement with the Caballeros de Yuma, Yuma Rotary Club, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and the board for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, in addition to his time on the council.
He especially enjoyed, as a Caballero, working the concessions during the San Diego Padres games. He loved all sports, especially baseball and high school football. He also loved to hunt.
Brooks was first diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, while he served on the council. At that time, the doctors discovered prostate cancer and gave him 14 months to live, “and he beat it,” Bobby Jr., said.
About a year ago, the cancer came back, this time in his bladder, and it spread.
In his final moments, his family members all had the opportunity to spend private time with him and say goodbye. He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
Brooks died on wife Roberta’s birthday. They had been married for 48 years.
As of Friday, the family had not yet finalized services for Brooks. It was his wish that services be small, with only family and close friends. However, the family hopes to hold a celebration of life in his honor at a later date in the cafe.
And the family-owned and -operated Brownie’s Cafe, 1145 S. 4th Ave., isn’t going anywhere. The family is determined to keep his legacy going.
His legacy also includes his six children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.