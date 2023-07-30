Retired teacher Elizabeth Moody, at the age of 105, passed away in the early hours of July 25, leaving behind a long legacy of community service.
Services will be held in the fall on a date yet to be determined, her son Bill Moody said.
Elizabeth Moody was an eighth grade science teacher, a Sunday school teacher and a 4-H leader in entomology and botany.
“Mom led by example, and did so with grace,” Bill noted. “Mom loved teaching and sharing what she knew … She loved this community and contributed to its betterment over the years.”
Others in the community shared that same belief and bestowed her with the Heart of Yuma Award in the Volunteer Category in 2007. Earlier this year she was inducted into the Yuma County Education Foundation’s Hall of Fame.
With her passing, many Yumans have commented how Moody influenced their lives. Marvin Thayer noted that she was his eighth-grade science teacher in 1978-79. “She was a lady who enhanced my understanding of the world around me … Your mother had a profound effect on my life. She taught me to think and ask questions,” Thayer posted on Bill Moody’s Facebook page.
In 1980, she retired after 15 years of teaching in the classroom. However, she never stopped teaching, becoming deeply involved in Yuma’s farming, 4-H and gardening communities.
“She was a teacher within the Yuma community, sharing her knowledge on a variety of horticultural topics, such as how to grow and prune roses and how to identify desert wildflowers,” said Karen Bowen, friend and fellow club member.
Her obituary notes that she was an expert in Arizona desert plants and would often give talks and presentations to groups in Yuma and across the state. She gave talks and demonstrations on varieties of roses that would survive in the Yuma climate.
Her love of nature might have grown from childhood camping trips with her parents, John H. and Ruth J. Marschall. During those trips, Elizabeth “learned about and respected Arizona’s ancient Native American tribes, and indigenous plants in all regions of Arizona.
“She loved camping, and made sure she continued the tradition of camping with her own children, exposing them to the wonders of nature. It was an outdoor classroom with nature walks,” her family shared in the obituary.
Elizabeth Moody was born May 21, 1918, in Marshall, Missouri, and moved to Miami, Arizona, where her father taught high school science for many years.
She graduated from Miami High School at the age of 16 and attended the American University in Washington, D.C., on a scholarship for two years, earning a liberal arts degree.
She then graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in botany and a minor in entomology from the University of Arizona in 1940.
She married U of A classmate Robert J. Moody, who was hired as the agricultural agent for Pima County after graduating. They moved to Yuma County after Bob was reassigned to the area in 1944. “Yuma is where it is happening” in terms of agriculture, Bob reportedly told Elizabeth.
The Moodys bought a farm in the Yuma Valley in 1949. According to her obituary, “Elizabeth loved being a farm wife working beside her husband Bob, for 15 years, hauling barley, pitching silage, driving tractor, feeding cattle, writing paychecks for farm workers, straining milk to make butter and cottage cheese, monitoring cotton pests, all while raising 5 children.”
In 1962, they sold the farm due to “rough economic times” and went on to create an “oasis” on the outskirts of Yuma in 1964.
That same year, she became a substitute teacher for Crane and Somerton schools. In 1966, she began a new career at Fourth Avenue Junior High teaching eighth grade science.
She then returned to school and obtained her master’s degree in biology education from Northern Arizona University in 1971.
“Elizabeth was a natural educator and loved teaching,” her family noted.
She was a 4-H leader for more than 20 years for the Somerton Jr. Farmers and Homemakers and the High Award Clubs.
Bowen noted that Elizabeth held various offices in the Yuma Garden Club and on the board of the Federal Garden Council of Yuma. She was the Arizona Federated Garden Clubs’ Western District director and represented Yuma’s garden clubs at the state level.
She was coordinator of the Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear poetry contests and a variety of community service projects, such as the creation of the Alma Schott Rose Garden and Sanguinetti Museum’s rose garden.
Elizabeth served on a number of other community service organizations over the years, including the Chapter CJ PEO, a philanthropic society; Keen-agers and Prospectors at First Presbyterian Church; Yuma Native Plant Society; Yuma Historical Society; Alpha Delta Kappa, a retired teachers’ sorority; and Moody Garden Makers Garden Society.
She also received numerous “special awards” for her support of the Yuma community. She had a jacaranda tree planted in the Heritage Library’s park for her service to the Yuma Garden Club. The Sanguinetti Museum’s rose garden was named in her honor. She was the 2008 recipient of the Yule Candle for dedicated service to First Presbyterian Church.
The Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden on 28th Street was named in memory of her husband who died in 2000. The MGM Garden Club maintains the garden and is now in the process of adding a rose garden feature in Elizabeeth Moody’s name.
“It is a labor of love that they do this. My family is grateful,” Bill said.
This year the Education Foundation of Yuma County inducted Moody to its Hall of Fame and presented her with the Founders Award, which honors a non-educator who was not educated in the Yuma County school system but has made a significant impact on Yuma’s education.
“As we look back at all she has achieved, we see her strong dedication to family, friends and the Yuma community,” wrote Helen Coffeen in her nomination.
“Today, at 104 years old, she has proven to all of us that after being a teacher you can live a long life,” Coffeen quipped.
Elizabeth held many roles during her long life, however, her most important role was being matriarch to the Moody clan, which included her and Bob’s five children, John, Ruth Ann, Jim, Charles and Bill, their spouses and, at last count, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.