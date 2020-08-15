Yuma philanthropist and attorney Stephen “Steve” Shadle died on Tuesday at the age of 84 after a battle with cancer, about a month after the passing of his wife, Roberta “Bobbie,” who died July 8.
Steve Shadle was one of the most respected estate planning lawyers in the community, and he and Bobbie were deeply involved in the Yuma community, taking a special interest in both education and philanthropy.
Steve Shadle was one of the founders of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma. “Steve and Bobbie were heavily involved in our community and firmly believed in the mission of the foundation,” Veronica Shorr, ACF regional director, wrote in a letter informing the board of directors of Steve’s death.
She explained how his involvement came to be. In the early 1980s, the Historic Yuma Theatre was facing the threat of demolition. Don Soldwedel, a Yuma resident, was unwilling to see that happen. Don and his wife, Luda, and fellow residents Shadle and F.C. Braden spearheaded an effort to save the theater, resulting in its purchase for $42,000.
The theater became the asset that established the first Yuma-area fund at the Arizona Community Foundation in the early 1990s. “They may not have known it then, but the seeds had been planted for the future of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma,” Shorr said.
Steve Shadle went on to join the first-ever advisory committee at the foundation. He was one of seven founding members. To date, that first group of founding members has brought millions of dollars to Yuma area nonprofits through donor gifts.
“They believed that the way to make a difference in the community was to invest in it. Mr. Shadle was a driving force behind the success of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma – personally and professionally,” Shorr noted.
In 2009, the Shadles were named Philanthropist of the Year for their more than 50 years of community support.
“His legacy will live on through his work for our community and amazing children, like Amy Gil, who is a great supporter of the foundation,” Shorr said.
She also recalled that “whenever we had lunch at the Country Club, he was constantly waving and saying hello to fellow club members. You could tell that he was well-loved by all who knew him.”
Brian Babiars, executive director of the Western Arizona Council of Governments, expressed regret at the passing of the Shadles. In an email, Babiars noted that he had always been impressed with Steve’s positive attitude and his business acumen.
“Since both of us came from the farmlands, I always thought of it as that ‘Midwestern work ethic.’ He had that balance in his life, which includes those many rounds of golf. Even though his career was important to him, his family was everything,” Babiars recalled.
Also, he noted, “as great leaders do, he always gave back to the Yuma community, which he loved. He knew that education was the formula for people to succeed. He had a great affinity for WACOG’s Head Start Program and the opportunities it gave to a new generation to be successful ...
“The world is a little less today without them,” he added.
After being involved with education for more than 40 years, Steve Shadle, governing board member at Arizona Western College, retired in 2012. He also served on the Yuma Union High School District Board as well as on the Crane Elementary School Board, according to Yuma Sun archives.
Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree explained at the time that depending on what level of schooling his children were in, that is where he would apply to run as a school board member. He noted that Steve wanted to be involved with whomever was contributing the most to them at that period in their lives.
Steve Shadle was inducted into the Yuma County Educational Hall of Fame in 1994 for his service to education. Both Steve and Bobbie established an endowed professor chair for AWC faculty in 2007 and worked with the AWC Foundation on the Sturges and Rice Scholarship programs. The Steve and Bobbie Shadle Library and Learning Resources Complex on the AWC main campus was dedicated May 9, 2011.
At the dedication, Bobbie said: “My first passion is my family, followed by my friends, and very closely followed by reading. So it’s really an overwhelming honor to have this named after us.”
The community feted Steve one last time with a birthday parade on July 18, a few days after Bobbie’s passing. Steve turned 84. Family, friends and community members passed by waving hello to Steve as he sat in a tent with AC in his driveway.