What does it mean to be human? It can be a daunting task to answer that thoroughly, but a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) has already done the work and it’ll be available to Yumans later this year at the Yuma Main Library.
Per a release from the Yuma County Library District (YCLD), the Main Library was selected through a national competition offered by the Smithsonian NMNH and the American Library Association (ALA) to host the exhibition, “Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?”
“We are so excited that the Yuma County Library District is one of just six public libraries in the country to be selected to host this unique and fascinating exhibit,” Library Director Lisa Mendez said. “You won’t want to miss seeing the Main Library transformed into a science museum. We have an impressive line-up of programs planned, with offerings for kids and adults. Mark your calendars!”
This exhibit is based on the one that opened in 2010 at the Smithsonian NMNH to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the museum. It features a 1,200-square-foot display with panels, interactive kiosks, engaging media presentations, 3D skull casts and a life-sized Neanderthal mother and child statue.
According to the ALA, the exhibition will allow visitors of all ages to explore milestones in the human evolutionary journey – from walking upright, creating technology and living in variable climates to developments of the brain, society and symbolic language.
“The traveling exhibition encourages a public conversation that focuses on multiple perspectives of what it means to be human – one that embraces the ideas and beliefs of non-scientists and fosters greater appreciation of the complexity of the science of human evolution,” YCLD’s statement reads.
Scientists and other experts from the NMNH Human Origins Program will also visit Yuma to host events for the community, including a science program, educator workshop, community conversations and more.
The exhibition will open at the Main Library on Dec. 1, 2023 and close on Jan. 15, 2024 and will be free and open to the public during library hours. Since the opening date is months away, interested Yumans may want to mark the dates on their calendars so they won’t forget to check it out when December rolls around!
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.