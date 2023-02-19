What does it mean to be human? It can be a daunting task to answer that thoroughly, but a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) has already done the work and it’ll be available to Yumans later this year at the Yuma Main Library.

Per a release from the Yuma County Library District (YCLD), the Main Library was selected through a national competition offered by the Smithsonian NMNH and the American Library Association (ALA) to host the exhibition, “Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human?”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you