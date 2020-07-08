With public health and safety and convenience in mind, the City of Yuma is adjusting the way it collects Household Hazardous Waste from residents.
Starting Friday, the city will move these collection days from quarterly to monthly, with items accepted between 6-8 a.m. on the second Friday of every month. Drop-offs will be accepted by advance appointment only in a no-contact environment. There remains no additional fee to drop off household hazardous waste.
To schedule an appointment, residents should call Public Works at 928-373-4504 or email publicworksadministr@yumaaz.gov.
Those with appointments may drop off their waste at 155 W. 14th St. Additionally, residents dropping off household hazardous waste are asked to:
• Wear face coverings while on site.
• Provide their name, address and phone number.
• Unload their household hazardous waste items on designated tables.
• Understand that bins and containers holding the waste will not be returned.
• If the household hazardous waste to be dropped off is heavy enough that the driver needed assistance loading their vehicle, that driver should also be accompanied with assistance for unloading it.
Leftover household products that are flammable, corrosive, toxic or reactive under certain circumstances are considered household hazardous waste. The city’s household hazardous waste program provides a free opportunity for residents to safely dispose of products such as paint, batteries, pesticides, vehicle fluids, and cleaners by simply dropping them off. This type of waste requires special care for proper disposal.
The following items are accepted at the household hazardous waste collection events motor oil, paint, antifreeze, household cleaners, solvents, pesticides, batteries, fertilizers, and tires (limit of five; must be off the wheel).
No business/commercial waste, ammunition, pressurized gas, radioactive waste, explosives, prescription drugs or needles will be accepted.
Electronic waste items for drop-off include home computer components; audio or video components, including TV sets, VCRs or DVD players; cell phones; and home phones.
Household hazardous waste events also accept recycling items that may be too large or otherwise unsuitable for curbside recycling containers. Residents may bring the following household items to the drop-off site to be recycled: aluminum cans, paper, cardboard material, paper documents including shredded documents and plastics.
For more information, call the city’s Public Works Department at 928-373-4504.