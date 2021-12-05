Yuma is making permanent the ability of businesses to extend premises onto sidewalks and parking lots in the Main Street Mall Maintenance and Parking District.
The practice was introduced during the first year of the pandemic, and businesses have expressed an interest in keeping it going. Consequently, the council on Wednesday approved a lease agreement form for the extension of premises.
In September 2020, due to the pandemic and as part of the mayor’s emergency proclamation, the city allowed businesses to apply for expansion permits to extend their business operations to outdoor areas. This included, in certain instances, the temporary expansion onto property owned or controlled by the city.
Several businesses in the downtown area used the opportunity to expand their businesses into the outdoor areas in front of their establishments, resulting in increased capacity for the businesses and the opportunity for the public to enjoy outdoor shopping and dining.
The city currently owns and maintains the pavement and sidewalk areas that front each business establishment on Main Street in downtown Yuma. A staff report notes that due to retrofit projects on the historic streets, the pavement area adjacent to businesses is often much greater than would be needed in modern construction. As such, the city spends a significant amount maintaining these areas.
Each business in the Mall Maintenance and Parking District is taxed for the maintenance of the common areas and landscaping. The assessments only yield about 50% of the costs expended to maintain the common areas and do not provide funds for future projects, the report says.
Since business owners have expressed an interest in continuing to use these outdoor areas, the city can lease these areas to the businesses, and in doing so, transfer responsibility for maintaining the areas to these businesses.
Lessees are not charged with paying rent. This lease is for a term of 60 months, or five years, and can be extended for an additional five 60-month terms.
“The result is a win for business and a win for the public at large while endeavoring to obtain one of City Council’s strategic outcomes for historic downtown Yuma,” the staff report states.
One business that took advantage of the opportunity for an extended premise is Crouse’s Flat Top Grill. The restaurant had big plans for its fifth anniversary in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Like other restaurants, Crouse’s was forced to close its doors to dine-in customers and only serve to-go orders.
“It put a real pinch on business. It dropped dramatically, like everyone else’s,” said Randy Crouse at the time. He owns the restaurant located at 2855 S. 4th Ave., along with his son, Cory Crouse.
When restaurants opened again, with 50% occupancy, a lot of Crouse regulars returned, but some customers feared going inside an enclosed space and stayed away. Then, in September, Mayor Doug Nicholls changed his March 15 emergency proclamation to allow businesses that were closed or open with limited capacity to apply for a no-fee permit to extend their operations to outdoor areas to accommodate additional patrons while allowing for social distancing.
“Supporting small businesses impacted by the state-mandated COVID-19 closures in any way we can has been critically important to me, and can make the difference between closing for now and closing forever,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun at the time.
“These businesses have long endured the fight to make it through the pandemic. This amendment was one small way our local government could provide support, in addition to the grant funding opportunities that came earlier in the summer. It allows them to get back to work in a safe and healthy way by utilizing the open air space,” Nicholls added.
With evidence indicating that people are safer outdoors, City Administrator Philip Rodriguez noted that the new policy might provide both businesses and patrons additional confidence that it is safe to shop and dine while maintaining effective social distance.
Companies can expand into the areas in front of their businesses as well as into parking lots and the public rights-of-way immediately adjacent to their existing businesses.
Although restaurants stand to benefit from extending their premises, the policy also applies to other businesses, such as gyms or health clubs, dance studios or other retail operations.
Applicants need to install a barrier to keep customers separated from vehicle traffic, such as a concrete jersey barrier that would catch a driver’s attention if they happen to veer too close to that space.
If a business wishes to extend to public right-of-way or street parking, the applicant must submit written confirmation that the business has adequate insurance for the extended premises.
The application process requires a premises verification inspection by a city inspector.
However, businesses can’t sell or serve alcohol outside of their business, unless already permitted by their liquor license. Businesses wanting to serve alcohol within the extended premises must apply to obtain permission with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
In December 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey made it easier for restaurants to expand outdoors when he issued an executive order easing red tape on outdoor dining. The order provided temporary extensions after approval from the local governing body.
Even with the extended premises, the city still asks businesses to meet health guidelines, such as social distancing and the use of masks.
The outdoor patio has worked well for Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, which used state funds to build a fenced outdoor patio and buy picnic tables, lighting and umbrellas.
“So far so good,” Randy Crouse said.
Crouse’s, a family restaurant with a full bar that serves classic foods, such as burgers and barbecue, but with a twist, has seen a steady increase in customers, “slowly but surely,” as more people get their vaccines.
“We want the people to know we are being responsible. We’re doing our job to keep everybody safe. As long as we are and you’re willing to support us, we can stay in business. We’re trying our best to follow the guidelines. If we don’t make it safe for our patrons, they’re not going to come back,” he noted.
“We’re not a big corporate restaurant so we can’t ride out the COVID forever without having the local people come in and help us out, help us stay in business,” Crouse added.
For more information on the application for extension of premises, contact the city through YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.