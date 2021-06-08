A 28-year-old man suspected of driving while impaired was arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said at approximately 5:23 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury collision in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 10th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Somerton Avenue when the driver crossed the centerline, veered onto the east side shoulder of the road, and collided with a guardrail.
As the Hyundai came off the guardrail, it collided head-on with a white 2001 Chrysler LHS that was traveling northbound on Somerton Avenue.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Critical Accident Response Team and the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The driver of the Chrysler LHS and two juvenile passengers were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Rural Metro Fire Department ambulances for injuries sustained during the collision.
Jorge Luis Gelabert, 63, of Yuma, who was a front seat passenger in the Chrysler sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin notification has been made.
The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Sonata were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Upon his release from the hospital, Levi Jesus Martinez-Abril, of Yuma, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention on charges of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, causing death by use of vehicle and three counts of endangerment.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Impairment appears to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
