A 44-year-old Yuma man was arrested Tuesday evening after being suspected of several random shootings in the 13000 block of East 51st lane.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, deputies responded to the location at approximately 5:37 p.m. in reference to a shooting disturbance.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed that a man was shooting at vehicles in the area.
“He was walking up and down the street and standing in his yard,” Pavlak said. “They were occupied vehicles that were driving by,”
It was later discovered that vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire.
Additional deputies and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also arrived on scene and secured the area.
Members of the YCSO Special Response Team, which was also dispatched to the scene, eventually shot the man with a less than lethal weapon system after he refused to comply with orders to put the gun down.
The man, identified as Justin Paice, was taken into custody without further incident.
Paice has been booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of attempted homicide.
No injuries were sustained during this incident and the case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.