Yuma man arrested for meth possession

A Yuma man was arrested Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Winterhaven Station responded to a brush fire at approximately 8:45 a.m. near Interstate 8 and Winterhaven Drive.
A reporting party told deputies of a male subject present in the area.
Working with the California Highway Patrol, deputies were able to find a male subject – Juan Olvera-Alberto of Yuma – who matched the description.
During the course of investigation, consent was obtained to search his backpack, ICSO reports.
Inside the backpack, deputies found a lunch bag allegedly containing approximately one pound of methamphetamine.
Olvera-Alberto was arrested for several charges, ICSO said, including the transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
He was later booked into the Imperial County Jail.
