Yuma man arrested for meth possession

Juan Olvera-Alberto was arrested Tuesday after deputies allegedly found a lunch bag containing approximately one pound of methamphetamine inside his backpack.

Courtesy photo

A Yuma man was arrested Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Winterhaven Station responded to a brush fire at approximately 8:45 a.m. near Interstate 8 and Winterhaven Drive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you