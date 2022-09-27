A 22-year-old Yuma man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Winterhaven over the weekend.
According to information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane at about 5:18 p.m. on Saturday for a report of shots being fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They, along with officers from the Quechan Police Department, also performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on scene.
One of the victims was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center by family members while the other was transported by ambulance.
While one of the victims was treated and released, the other died of his injuries. He has been identified as 41-year-old Jesus Galindo of Winterhaven.
The suspected shooter, identified as Bishop Laurenzana, was found two blocks away from the crime scene and taken into custody and later arrested.
He has since been booked into the Imperial County jail on murder and several other charges.
The case is still under investigation and deputies are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact the ICSO Investigations Division at (442) 265-2105.