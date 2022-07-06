Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of seven subjects, including the U.S. citizen driver.
Agents initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near Interstate 8 and Sidewinder Road, which is west of Yuma.
However, instead of pulling over, agents said the driver drove into the desert, where all of the vehicle’s occupants got out and fled on foot.
Agents quickly captured six Mexican nationals and the alleged driver, who was later identified as Raymundo Delgado Diaz, of Yuma.
Also discovered in the vehicle, agents said, were a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, drug paraphernalia, and nearly four grams of methamphetamine.
The vehicle’s occupants were arrested and transported to the Yuma Sector for further processing.
Delgado Diaz, who was convicted of felony drug possession in Yuma County Superior Court in 2017, will be prosecuted on human smuggling charges.