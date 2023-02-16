Justin Charles Decker, who the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office suspects of committing a robbery was arrested on Valentine’s Day.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Chevron located at 4120 W. 8th Street.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man entered the store, approached the two store clerks, and demanded money while motioning toward his waistband.
“The clerks cooperated with the demand and were injured,” Pavlak said.
The man fled the store afterwards with an undisclosed amount of money.
After further investigation and obtaining surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify the vehicle and suspect.
Later that same day, the 34-year-old Decker was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail for robbery.
He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.