Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly shooting one woman and stabbing another.
According to Sgt. Edgar Guerra, the incident happened on Friday, July 24 at approximately 10:11 p.m., with deputies responding to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of S. Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Marvin Garnica, 31, of Yuma, as a suspect.
Deputies later located Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 8800 block of S. Avenida Del Prado.
He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center, where he remains in custody on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Garnica has since been charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and once felony count of hindering prosecution.
His case is currently being adjudicated in Yuma County Superior Court.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.