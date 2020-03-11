A 20-year-old Yuma man was pronounced dead on scene following a single-vehicle accident Monday evening, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to spokesperson Sgt. Edgar Guerra, the crash happened at approximately 8:17 p.m. in the area of County 14th Street and Avenue 1E.
Guerra explained that the initial investigation revealed that a red 1997 Jeep pickup was traveling westbound on County 14th, when the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran off the north side of the roadway colliding with an APS power pole.
The driver of the Jeep pickup, Gabriel Garcia, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, and was pronounced dead on scene.
Alcohol does not appears to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also submit an anonymous tip at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
