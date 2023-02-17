A 27-year-old Yuma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.
A 27-year-old Yuma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.
The crash, according to information provided by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, happened at approximately 10:17 p.m. at Engler and 16th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a green 2014 Ninja Kawasaki was traveling westbound on 16th Street when, for unknown reasons, the rider lost control, swerved and struck the median and a street sign.
The rider has been identified as Tommy Gonzalez.
Gonzalez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Next-of-kin notification has been made.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the sheriff office’s website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
