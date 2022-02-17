A 67-year-old Yuma man died Tuesday after being ejected when his off-road vehicle slid down into a ravine.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. northwest of Adair Range on Bureau of Land Management land.
Pavlak said the initial investigation revealed that a group of off-roaders were traveling on rugged mountain trails when, according to a witness, a red Honda SXS 1000 ran off the trail while negotiating a turn.
When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver got out. However, when the vehicle started to roll down into a ravine, he got back into it in an attempt to stop it.
The driver was unable to stop the vehicle, which then descended approximately 300 feet, causing him to be ejected and fatally injured.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver’s body was recovered with the assistance of the YCSO Search and Rescue Team and a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The victim has been identified as Kurt Langland. Next of kin has been notified.
The case remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.
