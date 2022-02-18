Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith recognized a local man during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, who had helped a police officer whose motorcycle caught fire.
The incident happened at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021, at the intersection of 8th Street and Avenue A, when officer Aaron Mrofka’s motorcycle suddenly burst into flames.
Daniel Sutton, who works at Rising Star Collision Specialists, said that his lunch break had just ended, and he was headed back to the shop when he spotted officer Mrofka, who had been stopped at a traffic signal, getting off his burning motorcycle.
“I probably noticed the fire before the officer,” Sutton said. “I couldn’t believe what was happening.”
Sutton immediately sprang into action. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his shop and fought his way through traffic to the officer, whose patrol uniform had also caught on fire.
“People weren’t stopping while I was trying to cross the street,” Sutton said. “I know people had to see the motorcycle on fire and me with the extinguisher, but nobody was stopping.”
Once he finally made it to the fire Sutton was quickly able to extinguish it. He also called a co-worker named Cathy to bring him a second fire extinguisher, just to be sure the fire was completely out.
Sutton, who has an uncle who works as a deputy in Las Vegas and a cousin who is a deputy with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, said he hopes others would have done the same thing he did if they were ever in the same situation.
Chief Smith presented Sutton with a citizen recognition plaque for courageous actions.
“It was a crazy experience and I’m glad it wasn’t worse than it was,” Sutton said.
Officer Mrofka was off duty for three weeks due to the burns he sustained on his arms and leg. Had it not been for Sutton, his injuries could have been much worse.
