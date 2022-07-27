A 54-year-old man arrested by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) last week for allegedly fathering a child with a runaway teen has been charged with three felony offenses.
Mark Pierson of Yuma remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
According to information provided by YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, on July 20, at approximately 11 p.m. investigators arrested Pierson at his home in the 9200 block of Amanda Drive.
The investigation began with a welfare check on a newborn who had not received medical care and was reportedly born inside the home.
During the investigation, it was revealed the mother of the newborn was a minor who had been reported as a runaway out of California. Her name had been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020.
The newborn was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Pierson has been charged with child abuse, child abuse per domestic violence and sexual conduct with a minor per domestic violence.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 of 78-Crime to remain anonymous.