A 19-year-old Marine was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly having inappropriate sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that at approximately 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a sexual offense that occurred at Friendship Park, which is located in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of an investigation information was developed that led to the arrest of Jaylen Jackson.
The initial investigation revealed that Jackson, 19, allegedly had sexual relations with a 13-year-old female.
Jackson was taken into custody at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma at 2:10 a.m., and later booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of molestation of a child, all of which are felonies.
Maj. Josef Patterson, director of communication strategy and operations at the base, confirmed that Jackson is assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, but declined to comment further, citing that the investigation is still ongoing.
“A Yuma-based Marine, assigned to 3rd MAW was taken into custody on 22 April by the Yuma Police Department and is currently being held at the Yuma County Detention Center awaiting arraignment,” Maj. Patterson said.
He added that 3rd MAW takes all allegations of misconduct seriously as such behavior “stands in stark contrast of our core values of honor, courage and commitment, and does not reflect the discipline and professionalism displayed by the vast majority of our Marines and sailors.”
Those who engage in misconduct, he continued, are subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and civilian criminal statutes.
Jackson made his initial appearance the same afternoon before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who informed him of the charges against him and ordered his bail be set as a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Stewart also told Jackson that if he were to post bond he was to report to pre-trial services, which would supervise his release.
Jackson is scheduled to return to court on Friday, at which time he will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and what, if any, offenses he is being charged with.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.