Four Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma have each been charged with felony vandalism for their alleged role in an incident in which about 100 people were stranded on a ride above the San Diego Zoo for several hours.
The Marines, who all entered pleas of not guilty, were arraigned in San Diego Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They are all out of custody on $25,000 bond.
In addition to being ordered to stay away from the zoo, each of the Marines have also been assigned court-appointed defense attorneys to represent them.
The Yuma Marines have been identified as Sgt. Jacob Dean Bauer, 23; Lance Cpl. Brayden Stone Posey, 20; Cpl. Brandon Gregory Cook, 21; and Lance Cpl. Marquette Alexander Williams, 21.
While riding the Skyfari Aerial Tram, they allegedly rocked their gondola back and forth on Jan. 29 so much that it caused an emergency shut down and more than $400 in damages.
Although no injuries were reported, it took the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department more than two hours to safely return all of the passengers from the gondolas to the ground.
Bauer, Posey, Cook and Williams are all scheduled to return to court on March 22.
According to Major Mason Englehart, director of communications for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the four Marines are all assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA 225), which is based at MCAS Yuma.
The squadron, which is known as the “Vikings” and flies the F-35B Lightning II, is temporarily at MCAS Miramar to take part in the Winter Fury 22 training exercise, which began last month in San Diego.
Since the case is ongoing, Englehart said he could not specifically comment about it. He did, however, release a prepared written statement.
“The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) takes misconduct very seriously and is committed to being good neighbors to the local community,” Englehart wrote.
The major added that the four Marines could also face additional disciplinary action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice – which are federal laws that apply to all active-duty military personnel.