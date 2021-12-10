Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls declared a local emergency on Thursday due to the “unprecedented” numbers of migrants entering the city prior to being processed and released by Border Patrol.
The majority of migrants are families seeking asylum in the United States after fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America and Haiti.
The influx of these asylum-seekers entering the Yuma area is resulting in a humanitarian and border crisis, according to the proclamation.
Federal agency personnel are struggling to manage the flow of migrants in the community and at federal facilities, the document states.
The mayor’s proclamation indicates that within the last five days, more than 6,000 migrants have crossed from Mexico into the United States through the Yuma area. The U. S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the number of migrant encounters have increased by 2,647% since Oct. 1.
The city press release states that the migrants are traveling through Yuma during “a time of great uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus and without provisions for adequate food, water, shelter, transportation and medical care. This surge of migrants has and will continue to strain the ability of medical staff and local hospital resources to provide essential and necessary medical care.”
Nicholls declared a local emergency to address the humanitarian crisis affecting the Yuma community and “protect the health, safety and welfare of residents.”
“The change in the movement of migrants greatly impacts the Yuma community,” he stated in the press release.
The mayor’s proclamation notes that federal and state resources are needed to address the current humanitarian crisis. An emergency proclamation makes the city eligible to receive state and federal funding for aid, relief and assistance to mitigate the crisis.
He explained that federal resources must increase to meet this new level. In particular, the proclamation states that state and federal resources are needed “to assist with the increasing numbers placing an unsustainable demand on Yuma’s coalition of local nonprofit organizations and the healthcare system which provides humanitarian and medical aid in times of crisis.”
Nicholls pointed out that the surge of migrants directly impacts Yuma’s agriculture industry. The proclamation notes that migrants are passing on foot through active agriculture fields and the encroachment, including “human activity and waste,” results in food safety concerns and the destruction of crops, which leads to significant economic loss and property damage in the farming community, loss of agriculture-related jobs and a threat to the nation’s food security.
City staff did not respond by press time to requests for additional comment from Nicholls.
The mayor previously issued an emergency proclamation in April 2019, when thousands of migrants also crossed the border and were apprehended and released into a nonprofit shelter, overwhelming the system.
More than 5,200 migrants had passed through Yuma before Nicholl’s proclamation in 2019. The migrants “are looking to go to their host families. They aren’t looking to stay in Yuma,” Nicholls explained at that time.
In response to Nicholl’s proclamation, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly released the following statement Thursday evening: “Earlier today, I spoke with Yuma Mayor Nicholls, Supervisor (Jonathan) Lines and Sheriff (Leon) Wilmot to receive the latest update from them about the situation on the ground and what support is needed. I spoke to Homeland Security Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas this evening and urged him to take immediate action and send additional resources and staffing to address the surge at the border and ensure a secure, orderly and humane process.
“I’ll keep working closely with Yuma leaders and pressing the federal government to make sure our border communities don’t continue bearing the brunt of this crisis,” Kelly added.