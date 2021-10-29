Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to connect with Arizona legislators, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials.
Nicholls also participated in an immigration roundtable hosted by Republican senators during the Oct. 19-21 trip.
With Sinema, Nicholls discussed city infrastructure and water issues. “Meeting with Sen. Sinema was important to keep the Yuma issues updated with her,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
Sinema, in a press release, said about the visit with Nicholls: “On issues ranging from infrastructure, to water resilience, to federal grants assistance, I’m proud to have local leaders like Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls as partners ensuring we make lasting investments in Arizona’s future.”
Nicholls thanked Sinema for supporting the city’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant proposal, which would invest $10.6 million for a proposed multimodal transportation center in the old Del Sol Hotel in downtown Yuma.
Sinema and Nicholls also discussed her work in securing Arizona’s water future, especially in southern Arizona communities like Yuma. Sinema noted that her Senate-passed bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would invest $8.3 billion in building and strengthening water infrastructure throughout the American West, including for aging infrastructure, water storage and conveyance, water recycling and reuse, desalination, drought contingency plans, and dam safety.
Nicholls explained his other purposes for visiting the Capitol. “I wanted to begin discussions with EPA (officials) on local issues such as PM10 and participate in the immigration roundtable,” he said.
PM10 is the EPA air quality measure for particulate matter pollution. PM10 refers to inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 10 micrometers and smaller.
The three-hour immigration roundtable was held Oct. 20, with Congressional Republican senators discussing the situation at the southern border. Gray Television Washington Bureau reported that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman “lambasted the Biden Administration’s policies at the Southwest border which has seen a surge in migrants in recent months.”
Johnson invited eight panelists to give testimony, including Nicholls. The mayor shared how Yuma is handling “a historic volume of people flowing through the area.” He said that the uptick is hurting his community financially, according to Gray Television.
“These are real impacts. This is a federal issue, not a local issue,” Nicholls said in his testimony. “The brunt of the cost of illegal immigration needs to be carried by all the communities across the nation, not just small local border communities.”