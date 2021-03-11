More than 900 asylum-seekers have been released along the Yuma border since mid-February, but Mayor Doug Nicholls, following a meeting with the White House, is hopeful that help is coming soon from the federal government.
The Border Patrol started to release asylum seekers in Yuma and San Luis last month after President Biden rolled back former President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their applications were being processed.
Now the migrants are being released in the U.S. while they wait for their court dates. The migrants that are being set free have been screened for active criminal warrants and COVID-19 infection.
More than 500 released migrants have been transported to shelters in places such as Phoenix, Tucson and some California locations. They are being transported to the shelters by several nonprofit groups that are working together, including the Regional Center for Border Health.
“The humanitarian side is what makes this potentially bad for the Yuma community,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun on Tuesday.
In a Monday interview with Fox News, Nicholls outlined his concerns with the migrant releases. “We don’t have a very robust nonprofit structure that deals with migrants coming through because it’s not a very regular activity for us, and we’re a smaller community, so one of my main concerns was, we need to make sure that (the Department of Homeland Security), if they have to release, is releasing in communities that can handle that kind of load, so larger communities that have those resources,” Nicholls said.
He wants to ensure that the migrants aren’t left homeless and suffering from hunger and cold. In 2019, the Salvation Army set up a temporary shelter system in partnership with other Yuma nonprofit organizations that provided humanitarian services to the migrants as well as helped them secure transportation to other cities.
This time around, the Salvation Army no longer has the building that housed the shelter and the nonprofits have been hit hard by the pandemic and don’t have the same resources and funding.
Asked if he wanted a tent city established in Yuma to house the migrants, Nicholls told Fox News: “Tents could be helpful in the interim to get people where they need to go, but in the long term, we’re not looking for a tent city. We’re looking to make sure the humanitarian crisis doesn’t result in a bigger issue in Yuma.”
Another big issue is getting the migrants to their destinations. He noted that the migrants are not looking to stay in Yuma. They want to get to their families or hosts in other parts of the country, but they typically don’t have the resources to get where they want to go.
Aside from the humanitarian issues, Nicholls worries about the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community. Nicholls earlier told the Yuma Sun: “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we’re adding people to the community. Even though they’ve been screened, they’ve not been not tested, and there are no additional resources coming from the federal government to help us with that.”
Nicholls requested a meeting with White House officials to address the issues. The White House responded pretty quickly and set up a virtual meeting last week with DHS and White House staff members.
The mayor did not want to completely disclose the potential solutions discussed, but the conversation left him hopeful. “There are things that are being worked on that are not finalized yet, so I would rather not mention them yet,” he said.
Nicholls noted that part of the conversation focused on securing Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to help with the situation. “How that comes together and how that looks like is still up in the air,” he said.
Nicholls said that Sen. Mark Kelly called the mayor over the weekend to let him know that a $400 million FEMA relief package would contain funding to address humanitarian issues along the border.
However, Nicholls pointed out that the funding would only be a “stopgap” and “not sustainable for the long term.” That’s why he has consistently stressed that “this is a national issue, not a Yuma issue. So we need a national solution, not a Yuma solution.”
“Obviously, the full solution is having Congress step up and address the immigration reform that’s been needed for decades. We need to recognize this is a short-term solution and then there are long-term, lasting solutions,” he said.
Nicholls said he has been working to bring attention to the Yuma border issues by appearing on national television, including four recent Fox News appearances, and interviews with state and national publications.
“It’s a big issue. It’s only going to grow if we don’t get in front of it,” he said.
Nicholls doesn’t blame the new administration for the border issues. “I can’t judge that quite yet. This started while in transition. I can’t fault them from a government perspective,” he noted.
However, he’s pleased that the Biden administration was quick to respond to his request for a meeting. “When I reached out, they responded right away, which is good, a little unexpected. They wanted to meet right away, within 24 hours of asking,” he said.
The mayor believes that the Yuma area is “pivotal” when it comes to several issues, which he called a “strength that we have that sometimes we don’t recognize,” Nicholls said. “Between feeding the nation, being a key point along the border, that’s where the rubber meets the road. We’re not a community that plays a lot of games. We just want to get things done.”