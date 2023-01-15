Yuma mayor invites residents to ‘Community Conversations’

This map shows the locations of Mayor Doug Nicholls’ Community Conversations.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls invites residents to “Community Conversations with the Mayor,” a series of informal dialogues held across various neighborhoods from January through April.

Community Conversations will serve as a platform for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening.

