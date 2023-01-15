Yuma mayor invites residents to ‘Community Conversations’

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls invites residents to “Community Conversations with the Mayor,” a series of informal dialogues held across various neighborhoods from January through April.
Community Conversations will serve as a platform for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening.
These meetings will rotate to different locations and take place following traditional working hours in an effort to maximize accessibility.
“At the beginning of my third term I want to continue to be an effective voice for the people of Yuma. In order to be that voice, I want to provide an easy venue for that engagement to supplement emails, calls and council meetings for that communication,” Nicholls said.
Each event in the series is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on a Thursday. Locations are as follows:
• Jan. 26: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
• Feb. 16: Mesa Heights Community Resource Center, 2150 S. Arizona Ave.
• March 16: Kofa High School Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, 3100 S. Avenue A.
• March 23: Arizona at Work, 3826 W. 16th St.
• April 27: Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St.
Comment cards will be available at the neighborhood meetings for residents who would prefer to ask a question or leave a comment anonymously.