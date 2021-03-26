Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls on Thursday rescinded the directive that mandated face coverings in public spaces in the city.
However, the city encourages the community to continue to be vigilant in efforts to prevent COVID-19 and “be safe and responsible moving forward.”
Nicholls lifted the mask mandate after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order dissolving all the restrictions previously imposed on businesses, such as limiting the number of customers to ensure social distancing and requiring that staff and customers wear masks.
As reported by Capitol Media Services, everything that used to be a mandate is now simply a “recommendation” and businesses can – but are not required – to have their own mask mandates and refuse service to anyone who does not comply.
Nicholls issued the local mask mandate as Amendment No. 3 to the city’s emergency proclamation declared on March 15, 2020. The local mask mandate went into effect in June after the governor gave counties, cities and towns permission to adopt their own policies on the use of face coverings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
A city press release stated that the Yuma community has met several important public health benchmarks related to COVID-19 and the mayor’s new executive order updates several of the state’s COVID-19 measures.
The city noted that Yuma County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is currently under 5% and the spread of COVID-19 in the county has been reduced to moderate. More than 82,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered in Yuma County and 24% of Yuma County residents have been vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The Yuma Sun reached out to the Nicholls and council members for comment. A spokesperson for the mayor said he had nothing else to say right now but would be open to talking more in the near future. Councilman Mike Shelton did not respond by press time.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop praised the governor and mayor’s actions. “I think it’s good to give people the opportunity to make choices and have a little more openness and not so much isolation,” she said, noting people’s need for normalization. “They need to have contact with people. Socialization is what has been shut down.”
Shoop also said she believes people will ultimately do the right thing without being told. “If you don’t have to follow a mandate, more often you take better care of yourself. I believe people can make their judgment calls when needed if they’re not pressed.”
Councilwoman Karen Watts, who is also a healthcare provider, noted: “The progress in our vaccination effort is positive for our Yuma community. We should continue to take reasonable precautions as many of our citizens are not vaccinated, respect business owners’ rights to require masks, and I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available.”
Councilman Chris Morris, acknowledging that this is a topic of great debate, said, “One thing that we can all agree on is that we want what is best for our community. The past year has been a struggle for all of us, one that none of us would have imagined. I am optimistic that we may be headed towards a life that feels a bit more normal.”
Morris stated that he fully supports both recent announcements by Ducey and Nicholls. “I have always felt that ‘We the People’ should have the right to choose how to protect ourselves. The freedom to operate your business as you choose and how to conduct your life should always remain yours.”
He added: “I also support protecting your loved ones. I would suggest taking the utmost precautions around those that may be vulnerable. I would like to thank all Yumans for continuing to hold together and getting through this as only we can.”
Councilman Gary Knight agreed with his fellow council members. “I think it was the right thing to do at the right time, and I think we got here because the restrictions were imposed in the first place. We still need to continue with voluntary precautions.”
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon appreciates a return to some normalcy. “I am glad we are taking the steps to move our city forward and trying to get back to some kind of normal. Most important thing to remember is that people still have a choice to wear masks or not. But to get our businesses open and people back to work has always been the goal. Let’s just do it safely and be respectful,” she said.
The city will continue to ask visitors to city buildings to wear face coverings and social distance. Starting April 5, city buildings will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed every other Friday.
The city highlighted the following provisions in the governor’s new executive order which could affect Yuma businesses:
- Local businesses have the right to institute policies to protect against COVID-19 spread including the use of face coverings and physical distancing. Businesses continue to have the right to refuse service to those who do not comply with their policies.
- All COVID-19 related requirements for businesses such as bars, restaurants, and gyms are transitioning to recommendations of the updated Arizona Department of Health Services guidance.
- Individuals and businesses will need to continue to act responsibly. Businesses, and entities that physically serve the public are encouraged to continue to take actions recommended by the CDC, ADHS, and others.
- Events of more than 50 people will no longer need the approval of local governments. These events should continue to follow safe practices and CDC recommendations, including physical distancing. This includes youth sports.