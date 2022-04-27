Yuma mayor, senator discuss border security

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls on Tuesday met with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in Washington, D.C., to discuss their concerns around the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42 without a comprehensive plan in place.
Some officials fear that lifting the policy will bring another surge of migrants to the Mexico-United States border. Many migrants, including thousands of asylum-seekers, have crossed into the U.S. through Yuma.
“Sen. Kelly and I spoke at length about the need for the Biden administration to delay the removal of Title 42 until there is an effective and robust plan in place to address the entirety of that action’s impacts,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
Title 42 is a public health order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the government to turn away migrants at the border due to the public health crisis.
The Trump administration used Title 42 to block most asylum seekers from entering the U.S. to prevent the spread of the virus. The CDC in April said that the policy is no longer needed because of the availability of a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19.
The Biden administration initially kept the rule in place but has since announced plans to lift the policy. However, the announcement has led to controversy centered on whether border officials are prepared to handle another influx of migrants.
Kelly has continued to push for the Biden administration to deploy the resources needed to “ensure a fair, secure, and orderly border response in Yuma,” his office said in a press release.
On Tuesday, the senator heard from Nicholls about the impact the administration’s lack of adequate preparation could have in Yuma. In particular, Nicholls and Kelly spoke about how an increase in migrant arrivals would “further strain local resources, further stretch nonprofit organizations providing humanitarian relief and create further challenges for the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection doing the important work of securing our border, protecting trade, and preventing the flow of illegal drugs.”
Kelly stressed his commitment to holding the administration accountable to better communication and coordination with border communities like Yuma and delivering the resources needed locally to address this challenge.
The press release noted that Kelly, since taking office, has continued to push the Biden administration for a plan to deal with the border crisis that does not place the burden on border communities.
In his fifth visit to the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this month, Kelly spoke with and heard directly from CBP leadership in Douglas about the operational challenges created by increased border apprehensions.
Recently, Kelly and a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to ensure the administration coordinates and communicates with border communities and puts a “comprehensive, workable plan” in place before lifting Title 42. The bill specifically delays the administration’s planned end to Title 42 for at least 60 days.
In addition, earlier this year, Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema secured federal funding to help Arizona manage the current migrant crisis and improve border security, including additional funds for community organizations helping manage the border.
Nicholls typically travels to Washington, D.C., twice a year to connect with Arizona legislators, including senators Sinema and Mark Kelly, and other federal officials and agencies to speak about issues important to Yuma.
The Yuma Sun will report on the mayor’s weeklong visit after his return to Yuma.